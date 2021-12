The day has finally come. The Vancouver Canucks have fired GM Jim Benning and assistant GM John Weisbrod, according to Vancouver-based journalist Irfaan Gaffar. The majority of the team's draft picks taken by Benning and his staff outside of the first round failed to make a sizeable impact at the big-league level, with a few notable first-round busts, as well. And, perhaps most egregiously, Benning plunged the Canucks into a salary cap pit from which they may never escape.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO