ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 22-9 Loss to Chiefs

By Thomas Hall
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

The ugly version of the Denver Broncos showed up on prime time in what has been a Jekyll and Hyde season. The Broncos got whipped on both sides of the ball and, of course, had another special teams snafu as fans watched the Kansas City Chiefs best them handily, 22-9.

There were many Broncos that were just plain bad and only a few that had a solid game or anything noteworthy. In this week's postmortem, here are the studs and duds.

Stud: Javonte Williams | RB

Williams was the main focus of the offense and really the only significant contributor. Frankly, all the other skill players on the offense were quiet in the biggest game of the year.

Williams ran hard, as usual, carrying Chiefs defenders for extra yards on most plays. He finished the game with 23 carries for 102 yards and added six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. He was the only real star for the Broncos and made history along the way.

Dud: Teddy Bridgewater | QB

Bridgewater is an average quarterback who happens to be having a career season. That career season is not anything remotely approaching elite, however. This was very evident on Sunday night.

Teddy threw an absolutely horrendous interception which completely turned the tide in the third quarter. Before that, he was flagged for an intentional grounding that ruined any chances of Denver getting a touchdown when it drove into the red zone early in the game.

Finally, Bridgewater's tipped pass in the fourth quarter that was picked off and returned for a touchdown sealed the victory for the Chiefs. He finished 22-of-40 for 257 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and a passer rating of 62.2. Most of his stats came in garbage time after the game was decided.

Stud: Quinn Meinerz | OG

Meinerz had his mistakes on Sunday, but that is expected from a rookie still developing. With that said, he never stops working. He is always looking for someone to block.

Meinerz was the first offensive lineman downfield, pushing the pile on those angry runs by Williams. He is developing into the Broncos' best interior lineman and has a bright future.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dud: Bradley Chubb | OLB

When GM George Paton traded away Von Miller at the deadline, the team was hoping that the return of Chubb would provide an elite pass rush. Since his return in Week 12, though, Chubb has logged zero sacks and zero impact plays.

As a former top-5 pick, Chubb has to be an impact player, but he has been as quiet as a church mouse. Big-time players are supposed to show up in big-time games. What does that make Chubb?

Stud: Justin Simmons | S

It was a quiet game for Simmons, but he did what he needed to do to execute the game plan. He kept the dynamic Chiefs offense from making big plays.

It was all for not, but the Broncos' defensive game plan was to make the Chiefs’ offense work for every yard. Simmons did his part in achieving that — even if the box score doesn’t show a great day for him.

Did: Vic Fangio | HC

Fangio made a mistake before the game started by making Mike Purcell a healthy scratch. The best players should be on the field and Purcell is one of the team’s best defensive linemen and best run stuffer.

The decision was made in hopes of creating more of a pass rush, but it didn’t work as the Chiefs were able to churn out four and five yards on each rush, especially on first down, making the conversions easy.

Furthermore, Fangio hates using timeouts. He failed to use them correctly to end the half when the Broncos needed to get some points badly.

Once again, Fangio looked confused on the sideline and frankly, it won't be long before he returns to his familiar role as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
MileHighHuddle

State of the Broncos: Diagnosing the Solution to the Current Coaching Crisis

The Denver Broncos sit at 5-5 going into their bye week, but it's become clear this team has underachieved in the majority of games played. Although the Broncos are mathematically still in the playoff picture, they have dropped multiple games that are crucial to securing a playoff berth. The remainder of Denver's schedule features five divisional games and one other game that may factor into playoff tiebreakers.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Shelby Harris Stands Behind Teddy: 'I'mma Ride With my QB'

The Denver Broncos heading into the bye week after a damaging home loss is arguably the worst-case scenario. On the other hand, perhaps the players and coaches need some time to get their heads back together after things blew up over the weekend on account of Teddy Bridgewater’s tackling snafu, which could have, potentially, saved the Broncos from losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Fangio's Pride is the Only Thing Preventing Drew Lock's Return to the Starting Lineup

The Teddy Bridgewater experiment has failed. The Denver Broncos sit at 5-5 at the Week 11 bye and still have every chance to turn the ship around and vie for a playoff spot down the stretch. However, if this team continues to do what it's always done, it'll continue to get what it's always gotten — with Bridgewater, with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, with... well, you catch my drift.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos Activate Drew Lock Plus Two Other Players

Since the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' Week 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, third-year quarterback Drew Lock has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, with Denver's bye week just about in the books, the team activated Lock per Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post. "Broncos activate QB...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Lack Interim Options for an In-Season Coaching Change

There are calls for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. While those calls are justified, they're likely falling on deaf ears at Broncos HQ for a few reasons — the biggest and most obvious reason being the lack of interim options. When...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Oddsmakers Say 83.3% Chance Broncos Miss Playoffs

As the Denver Broncos emerge from their Week 11 bye, the team hits the home stretch with a 5-5 record. Considering that five of Denver's seven remaining games are against AFC West opponents, this team most definitely controls its postseason destiny. Is that a good or bad thing? We'll know...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs
MileHighHuddle

3 Takeaways from Broncos' 28-13 Win Over Chargers

The Denver Broncos once again defied the oddsmakers, knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13 on Sunday. The Broncos move to 6-5 on the season — the same record as the Chargers. There's now a three-way tie for second place in the AFC West among the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders....
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Update When OT Garett Bolles Will Return to Roster

The Denver Broncos have taken a huge hit at the offensive tackle position over the last month of football, seeing both starters go down to injury. The straw that might have broken the camel's back, however, was when reliable swing tackle — Calvin Anderson — suffered an injury in Week 12 that'll keep him out 2-4 weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Broncos don't score off 20-play drive, lose to Chiefs, 22-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All that time off the clock. All those plays. All those yards. The Broncos were hanging with the once-mighty Kansas City Chiefs before a pick six by safety Daniel Sorensen in the fourth quarter removed suspense. The Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-9 in this primetime-viewing Sunday night game at Arrowhead (GEHA Field) Stadium, wasting a strong performance by rookie Javonte Williams, who finished with 102 yards rushing, 76 yards receiving, about two dozen broken tackles and maybe a couple thousand new fans.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Vic Fangio 'Possibly' Considered Using Pat Surtain II on Special Teams

Hall-of-Fame comparisons be damned, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is adamantly against deploying star rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II on offense, catching passes for Pat Shurmur. “No. Not on offense," Fangio affirmed Wednesday. But on special teams, fielding balls for Tom McMahon? That's another story, apparently. “Possibly," Fangio teased. What...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
655
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy