Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

 7 days ago

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) was seen opening 0.9% higher at 12,280 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS BANKS

The chair of Switzerland's financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector's international reputation.

Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority's (FINMA) board of directors, told the SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome new tools to hold bankers accountable for the mistakes they make read more

Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg will retire at the end of July 2022, the central bank said on Monday read more

AMS OSRAM

Chief Executive Alexander Everke expects to have announced by mid-2022 additional divestments of non-core businesses with combined sales of around 650 million euros, he tells Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview. He says parts shortages will likely last until the middle of 2022 although the situation has started to improve

ROCHE (ROG.S)

Roche board member Paul Bulcke, the current chairman of Nestle (NESN.S), will stand down from the Swiss drugmaker's board of directors after its annual general meeting next year, the company said on Friday read more

Roche to launch SARS-COV-2 & FLU A/B rapid antigen test in countries accepting the CE mark to enable rapid differentiation of viral respiratory infections

AIRLINE SWISS

Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Saturday read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG (SUN.S): Suzanne Thoma proposed as new chair of the board of directors; Frédéric Lalanne to succeed CEO Grégoire Poux-Guillaume, who has decided to step down SUN.S

* Molecular Partners AG (MOLN.S): PRESENTS RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2A TRIAL OF ENSOVIBEP IN 12 COVID-19 PATIENTS AT ESWI 2021 MOLN.S

* SenioResidenz AG (SENIO.BN): expands its portfolio with two properties worth around CHF 27 million SENIO.BN

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon (OERL.S): Suzanne Thoma to not stand for re-election in 2022 OERL.S

* New Value AG (NEWN.S): Heracles PTC Ltd (acting in its capacity as trustee of Achilles Trust), Jersey, and Rothesay Limited, Bahamas, have made a payment demand against new value ag provided for in an exchange agreement NEWN.S

ECONOMY

SNB data on Swiss sight deposits due at 0900 GMT

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* TX Group (TXGN.S) to reorganize its structure TXGN.S

* Metall Zug (METN.S) says Heinz M. Buhofer and Peter Terwiesch will not stand for re-election METN.S

* Nuheara Secures Global Supply Agreement With Sonova (SOON.S)SOON.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ASCOM HOLDING AG (ASCN.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 13.70 FROM CHF 16.80

SWISS RE AG (SRENH.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 98 FROM CHF 92

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Swiss National Bank#Board Of Directors#Swiss Re#Zurich Berlin#Ssmi#Finma#Sonntagszeitung#Finanz Und Wirtschaft#Nestle#Ce#German#Lufthansa#Sulzer Ag
Reuters

Reuters

