That’s now back to back WAGNH Man of the Match awards for Mason Mount, who seems to be hitting top form at the exact right time as we head into the busy festive period. Mount’s season has been a bit stop-start, and this was only his fifth start in all competitions since mid-September, but if he can start producing again at the level of consistent excellence we’ve come to know from him already at such a young age — he’s already our leading goalscorer, for example, despite not featuring that much! — we will surely be able to maintain our title challenge long into the spring.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO