JoJo Siwa is pulling back the curtain when it comes to her love life. The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star, who was in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew for nine months before they called it quits in October, opened up about how she's been dealing with heartbreak, her dating deal-breakers and more in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown. When asked how she coped with her and Kylie's split, JoJo kept it real, saying, "I don't know why I needed this, but I needed sympathy when I was going through my breakup and through heartbreak." "I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO