The Wildlife and Conservation Center in Garfield, better known as the “Bat Cave” is looking for a new home. The center has been in its current home since 2017, but the building has been sold and Joseph D’ Angeli, who owns and runs the facility, says the new landlords have been unresponsive in his attempts to negotiate a new lease once the current one expires at the end of March, 2022.

GARFIELD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO