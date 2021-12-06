ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong developer to offer 300 homes at 50% discount to market price

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong property developer New World Development said on Monday it plans to sell 300 new homes at a discount of roughly 50% to the market price in the city's first subsidised private housing project. As part of a move to provide more affordable housing in...

yicaiglobal.com

New World Plans to Build Hong Kong's First Privately Funded Not-for-Profit Homes

(Yicai Global) Dec. 8 -- Chinese real estate developer New World Development has launched Hong Kong's first not-for-profit housing project that is funded by a non-state-owned company with properties sold at discounts as big as 50 percent. Residential property discounts will range from 40 percent to 50 percent, the developer...
WORLD
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
wincountry.com

Hong Kong firms scoop up properties from Chinese developers in distress

HONG KONG (Reuters) – After years of expansion in Hong Kong, cash-strapped Chinese developers are reducing their presence in one of the world’s most expensive property markets, allowing firms in the financial hub to scoop up some of their assets at distressed prices. Developers including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa...
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Hong Kong home prices ease for 2nd month after record high

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices, among the most expensive in the world, dropped for the second consecutive month in October, official data showed on Friday, softening from a record high as potential buyers turned more cautious before a policy meet. The prices eased 0.9% in October...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

China app giant Didi plans US stock market exit in move to Hong Kong

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global has announced plans to take its shares off the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and move its listing to Hong Kong. The firm has come under intense pressure since its US debut in July. Within days of the initial public offering (IPO) Beijing announced a...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

NetEase Cloud Music Prices Hong Kong IPO At HK$205 Per Share

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) freemium music streaming platform NetEase Cloud Music was priced at HK$205 (roughly $26.3) per share, the midpoint of the file price range. NetEase Cloud Music aims to list on the Hong Kong Exchange on December 2 with the stock code “9899”. NetEase Cloud Music looks to...
MUSIC
Metro International

Weibo shares fall 6% below issue price on Hong Kong listing

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp’s shares debuted 6.1% below their issue price in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as it became the latest U.S.-listed China stock to seek out a secondary listing closer to home. The Hong Kong debut was in line with a fall in Weibo’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

China's Evergrande: How will a 'controlled demolition' impact the economy?

As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande reportedly prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure, here is an explainer on what Beijing's bid to limit a contagion could mean for the wider economy: The Chinese government sparked a crisis in the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
CBS San Francisco

Bargain-Priced Home Under $200,000 Available in Mountain View Mobile Home Park

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — Despite the pandemic, the price of homes in the Bay Area continue to skyrocket, with the Peninsula having some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America. But there are still deals out there and there is one in Mountain View that is a little hard to believe. In the heart of Silicon Valley, the city of Mountain View has a median home price of about $1.5 million. But it also has what may be the mother of all bargains: a two-bedroom, two-bath home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings priced to sell for $189.999. “Now that...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

