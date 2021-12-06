ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37. Drive: 16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 10 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 0. Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21....

NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
playpennsylvania.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 Betting Odds: Early Lines Have Steelers As Small Home Underdogs

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Week 12 in a game with huge AFC North and playoff implications. At FanDuel, 87% of the money was on the Steelers (+3.5) and 73% of the money was on the Steelers moneyline. At BetMGM, bettors bucks (80%) backed the Under (45.5) and 67% of the dollars were on Steelers ML.
GAMBLING
russellstreetreport.com

It’s Always Sunny in Baltimore

Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens became the first team since 2013 to win a game with their quarterback throwing four interceptions, breaking a 41-game losing streak for such teams. They’re also 4-0 this season when Lamar Jackson throws more than two interceptions, while the rest of the NFL is a combined 9-59.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matchups, prediction for huge AFC North rivalry game

The AFC North’s nastiest rivalry is back for its 55th edition Sunday when the 5-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers host the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are in a freefall, with two losses and a tie in their last three games. The Ravens, meanwhile, enter Week 13 as the AFC’s No. 1 seed at 8-3 but have the league’s fourth-hardest remaining strength of schedule. These teams will meet again in Week 18.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Five-time Pro Bowl WR Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Pro Bowl wideout Demaryius Thomas has died, according to Miles Garrett of Fox 5 Sports in Atlanta. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver has confirmed the sad news. Thomas would have turned 34 later this month. Thomas was a first-round pick by the Broncos back in 2010, and he...
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver. Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day. According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death […] The post Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Ryan Clark Compares Bill Belichick To … God?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard. When breaking down the game on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” on ESPN late Monday night, former NFL safety-turned-analyst Ryan Clark credited Bill Belichick for the win, which was normal. Then Clark … compared Belichick to God? Which was not normal. Here’s what Clark said, courtesy of Pats Puplit’s Brian Phillips: “Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. That he understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible, and it was God. Right?” Right?! i’m sorry what pic.twitter.com/e0eJIqZ8L6 — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) December 7, 2021 Belichick’s been called a lot of things by analysts, especially on ESPN. A God-like coach is a new one, though.
NFL
Midland Daily News

Saint Bonaventure tops Loyola (Md) 84-71

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes scored 22 points apiece as St. Bonaventure beat Loyola (Md.) 84-71 on Wednesday night. Dominick Welch had 16 points and seven assists for St. Bonaventure (8-1). Quadry Adams added 12 points. Holmes also had nine assists. Jaylin Andrews had 20...
BASKETBALL

