Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun
Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
[Highlight] Kirby Dach puts the Habs on top of the Bruins
Kirby Dach does his best Cole Caufield impersonation on the power play. Whewwww, Mike Hoffman with the sweet feed to Kirby Dach and it's 1-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/pRpscj0FOK.
Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy
Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
Pens/Panthers Recap: Letang is the hero with OT goal and four points in first game back
The good news for the Penguins: Kris Letang is back from injury and in the lineup for the first time in almost a month. The bad news for the Penguins: goalie drama is back. Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starter after the morning skate, but plans change. Jarry apparently injured somewhere along the way with only Casey DeSmith dressed.
The NHL’s Empty Commitment to Inclusion
The National Hockey League showed recently that there’s a big difference between wanting inclusiveness and being willing to fight for it.Earlier this month, the NHL began promoting its Pathway to Hockey Summit, a job fair in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 2 in advance of the NHL All-Star weekend. The point of the career fair was to broaden the hiring pool for staff positions in professional hockey. On LinkedIn, the NHL posted, “Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a...
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
Mavericks stunned by Wizards, 127-126
Nothing comes easy these days for the Mavericks. And lately, it hasn’t come at all for them very often. The Mavericks played with fire and got burned Tuesday night as the Washington Wizards took a wild 127-126 victory at American Airlines Center. The final seconds were nothing short of...
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
Celtics OFFER Deal for Jakob Poeltl + Celtics Trade Rumors Mailbag On Xavier Tillman, Naz Reid
Celtics Today host Will Scott is back with an update on Celtics trade rumors. The Boston Celtics have reportedly offered a deal for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. SpursTalk is reporting that Boston offered a 2028 unprotected first round pick to the Spurs in a package for Poeltl. Also on the show, Will takes trade questions from subscribers that feature a possible Payton Pritchard for Xavier Tillman trade, Naz Reid, Cam Reddish and Serge Ibaka. If you didn’t get your question featured on the mailbag, no worries! Hit up Will on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WillScott44 Go pick up a fresh Jayson Tatum jersey - on sale now!
