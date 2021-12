After narrowly escaping bankruptcy this year, the burger and milkshake brand Steak 'n Shake continues to struggle. According to its latest earnings report, the company has seen a major loss in revenue in its third quarter of this year but said this was expected. After all, the chain is undergoing a major restructuring of operations, which will completely change the core of its brand. Soon, the dining rooms and table service most customers know it for will be completely gone in favor of a quick-service model.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO