NEW YORK CITY, NY (ABC4 UTAH) – Funny man, heartthrob, dancer, and action star Aaron Dalla Villa is lighting up movie theatres, televisions and streaming devices across the US with the release of his film ALPHA RIFT. Leading the action/sci-fi film alongside movie veteran and horror legend Lance Henriksen. Aaron recently dished with ABC4’s Daily Dish about the film ALPHA RIFT, his other current projects, his truly one of a kind story from being homeless for a time to breaking down Hollywood’s door, as well as his career overall having already been featured in projects including the 2019 horror film TRICK, Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” Hulu’s PLEDGE, and FOX’s “Gotham,” just to name a few of his projects.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO