Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The NHL’s Empty Commitment to Inclusion
The National Hockey League showed recently that there’s a big difference between wanting inclusiveness and being willing to fight for it.Earlier this month, the NHL began promoting its Pathway to Hockey Summit, a job fair in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 2 in advance of the NHL All-Star weekend. The point of the career fair was to broaden the hiring pool for staff positions in professional hockey. On LinkedIn, the NHL posted, “Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a...
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net
Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
[Highlight] Kirby Dach puts the Habs on top of the Bruins
Kirby Dach does his best Cole Caufield impersonation on the power play. Whewwww, Mike Hoffman with the sweet feed to Kirby Dach and it's 1-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/pRpscj0FOK.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move
Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
Pens/Panthers Recap: Letang is the hero with OT goal and four points in first game back
The good news for the Penguins: Kris Letang is back from injury and in the lineup for the first time in almost a month. The bad news for the Penguins: goalie drama is back. Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starter after the morning skate, but plans change. Jarry apparently injured somewhere along the way with only Casey DeSmith dressed.
Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory
Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23
New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 24)
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a.
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
Celtics OFFER Deal for Jakob Poeltl + Celtics Trade Rumors Mailbag On Xavier Tillman, Naz Reid
Celtics Today host Will Scott is back with an update on Celtics trade rumors. The Boston Celtics have reportedly offered a deal for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. SpursTalk is reporting that Boston offered a 2028 unprotected first round pick to the Spurs in a package for Poeltl. Also on the show, Will takes trade questions from subscribers that feature a possible Payton Pritchard for Xavier Tillman trade, Naz Reid, Cam Reddish and Serge Ibaka. If you didn’t get your question featured on the mailbag, no worries! Hit up Will on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WillScott44 Go pick up a fresh Jayson Tatum jersey - on sale now!
Longhorns Daily News: New odds give Texas men’s basketball fourth-best chance for Big 12 regular season title
BetOnline.ag released their latest lines yesterday. According to how the bettors figure it, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball squad currently has the fourth-best chance at taking home the Big 12 regular season title at +700. Texas’ last regular season title came in in the 2007-2009 season.
Pilots visit LMU before hosting No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday
Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Time: 4 p.m. Place: Portland, Ore.
Women's Basketball Travels to Marquette on Wednesday Night
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Marquette on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET from the Al McGuire Center. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-12, 0-10) at MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (12-7, 5-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 25 - 8 p.m. ET - Al McGuire Center (3,700)
