The Kansas City Chiefs have now defeated the Denver Broncos for a twelfth consecutive time. Kansas City returned from their bye with a 22-9 home victory over the division rival. It was yet another game during this current winning streak, where the Chiefs offense did not execute to their highest level, but the defense continued to dominate. More importantly, Andy Reid’s team still has time to correct things and clean it up before it is too late.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO