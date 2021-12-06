The Romantic Michigan Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend
By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
4 days ago
Whether or not you’re a fan of cold weather, it’s tough to deny the delights of embarking on a romantic getaway in Michigan — and such escapes are especially magical when temperatures drop and coziness abounds. One charming bed and breakfast here in the Great Lakes State makes for an ideal adventure with your sweetheart in tow. Get ready for an unforgettable stay away from the stresses of everyday life.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about Candlelite Inn, click here. Have you been lucky enough to spend the night at this spectacular bed and breakfast while enjoying a romantic getaway in Michigan? Share your experiences with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another top-notch vacation destination in the Great Lakes State by filling out our official nomination form here.
If you’re looking for even more excitement, be sure to read about this historic inn in Michigan.
Address: Candlelite Inn Bed & Breakfast, 709 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431, USA
