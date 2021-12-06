The Romantic Michigan Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

Whether or not you’re a fan of cold weather, it’s tough to deny the delights of embarking on a romantic getaway in Michigan — and such escapes are especially magical when temperatures drop and coziness abounds. One charming bed and breakfast here in the Great Lakes State makes for an ideal adventure with your sweetheart in tow. Get ready for an unforgettable stay away from the stresses of everyday life.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Candlelite Inn Bed & Breakfast is located along E Ludington Avenue in beautiful Ludington.

If you’ve never had the opportunity to spend time in Ludington, this waterfront community will capture your heart as soon as you arrive. No matter the season, there’s plenty to explore and discover throughout.

Candlelite Inn is one worthwhile attraction, offering guests the opportunity to unwind among romantic, calming surroundings while appreciating an array of vintage charms and top-notch hospitality.

The bed and breakfast prides itself on offering a warm, inviting, yet private atmosphere that’s perfect for a weekend away. There are seven lovely rooms to choose from, each with its own touches and amenities.

Of course, if you’re looking for the most romance-friendly option, you can’t go wrong with the Romantic Retreat suite. This large space offers a jacuzzi tub, king-sized bed, candles, fireplace, and more.

While the Romantic Retreat suite is fantastic, each of the remaining rooms is also chock full of charm. Guests will also enjoy an enclosed front porch, great room with fireplace, and so much more.

Nature enthusiasts will appreciate Candlelite Inn’s convenient proximity to Lake Michigan, while shopaholics will have a blast exploring downtown Ludington. No matter the weather, you’ll make lasting memories.

As you look forward to your next adventure here in the Great Lakes State, be sure to keep this picturesque and intimate lodging option on your list. Once you check in, you might never want to head back home.

For more information about Candlelite Inn, click here.

Address: Candlelite Inn Bed & Breakfast, 709 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431, USA