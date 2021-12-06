ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WinterKids App! helps build a better winter

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

The annual WinterKids App membership is now available. Families who purchase a membership and download the app will have access to offers on lift tickets, equipment rentals, gear, special family days, and much more at more than 80 recreational areas and retailers across Maine. New offers are added to the app...

www.sunjournal.com

Retail Wire

What will it take to build a better shopping cart?

A university study finds shopping carts with two parallel grips, instead of the standard single horizontal handlebar, could boost sales by 25 percent for grocers versus standard carts because they work the biceps instead of the triceps. “Psychology research has proven that triceps activation is associated with rejecting things we...
Sun-Journal

An edible 2021 holiday gift guide: From Maine, to away

When I was a child in the 1980s, my holiday shopping consisted of being dropped off at an abandoned anchor store at the local mall. Inside, a few local businesses had erected a plywood-and-tinsel “Kiddie Holiday Market” where local youths were efficiently separated from their allowances and babysitting money. But...
Lifehacker

Use These Apps and Gadgets to Get Better Sleep

We know that sleep plays a significant role in our well-being and overall health. Unless we’re switching between time zones or pulling all-nighters, our body’s internal clocks—also known as our circadian rhythm—tell us when it’s time to go to sleep and wake up in the morning. However, a range of environmental cues can impact your sleep cycle, making it a challenge for many of us to maintain consistent, quality sleep.
Washington Post

Snow has character: Understanding it will help you better navigate winter

Snow! That arrangement of three consonants and one vowel has power. It seizes our attention like few words can. An annual experiment on my social media pages confirms it. Posting just that single common weather word, nothing else, brings impassioned responses. Consider as well the high demand for NOAA’s winter outlook each October. Snow sells!
Punch

Build a Better Outdoor Cocktail

Three bartenders share their do's and don'ts to perfecting your next whiskey cocktail adventure. The right cocktail can pair perfectly with a beautiful outdoor experience, from a weekend spent camping to an evening around the firepit with friends. But given the elements of transport, temperature and time, creating such a drink requires a different approach from one served at the bar or at home.
hackernoon.com

Building an Android App on a Flask Server

Using ‘Flask’ we can send our data from Android to Flask server via REST API calls and do the python related processing inside the flask server and get the output back to our android app via REST API calls. The REST API will work on those requests and send you the data as http response. The ‘Send Post Request’ button sends a ‘POST’ request to the server with user’s name entered on the server. The response you receive will be displayed on the bottom text view.
CBS DFW

United Way ‘Women In Construction’ Effort Helping Clients Build Better Lives

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Michelle Wheeler of Dallas loves the idea of building things– and fixing what’s broken: and that includes her life. “I was going through a really hard time,” shares Wheeler. “I left an abusive situation. I was homeless for a while… and so, I was living in a way I had never lived before. And I didn’t recognize myself anymore… life had to change.” So, when the United Way approached her about getting involved in their Women in the Workforce program, it was just the nudge she needed. “The people in this program really stood beside me and helped to guide...
towardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Gallery of Streamlit Apps as a Single Web App

Download a free template, pop in multiple Streamlit apps and you’re done. I’ve been playing around with Streamlit for a little while now and have written a handful of experimental apps. While I’m happy enough with them (as far as they go — they are only simple examples), none of them are worthy of a dedicated web page.
BGR.com

$500 stimulus checks are coming this month – see if you qualify

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals that are ending today As we head towards the end of 2021, and the last instances for the year of the federal government sending out stimulus payments to millions of Americans, there’s an important stimulus check update to keep in mind. Just because the final such check the federal government issues is coming on December 15 (more on that in a moment), that doesn’t signal the end of all such payments. Depending on where a person lives, for example, there are a number of checks going out from individual states. And even at the...
butterpolish.com

How to Organize an Awesome Corporate Event

Everybody loves attending corporate events. As there are various types of such events, people enjoy them for diverse reasons. For instance, it can be a perfect opportunity for employees to learn something new and to get to know each other better. This is advisable as then they are able to perform better generally, as a team. On the other hand, if the event is dedicated to your clients, it’s a chance for them to get to know you and the new service or product you’re promoting. Eitherway, in order for it to be successful, you should plan it carefully.
Sun-Journal

Props to local brewers

I would like to give Steam Mill Brewing and Sunday River Brewing Company a lot of credit for how they have both come so far in Maine’s brewing culture. I would like to do this because Maine has more breweries than any other state in the country and the brewing scene has grown about 350% in the past ten years.
Sun-Journal

USPS introduces Pen Pal Project

USA — The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year. The USPS Pen Pal Project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with...
Sun-Journal

Upcoming 4-H offerings

STATE — A new, statewide 4-H Dog SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club will be starting in January! This club will meet virtually over zoom and will focus on all things dog. This short-term club is open to anyone (humans) in the state of Maine ages 9-18. A dog is NOT required to participate. The club will happen monthly on Saturdays, January 22-June 18 at 9 a.m. We are also looking for adult volunteers who are interested in helping out with this club. You do not need to be knowledgeable about dogs, just willing to help! This workshop is open to youth ages 8-14 with parents and for dogs 6 months and up.
Sun-Journal

Mahoosuc Bird Notes/A Problem Woodpecker (and a final article)

Recently, a reader wrote me about a problem with a woodpecker. A Downy Woodpecker was drilling holes in her house. Understandably, she was looking for any suggestions for stopping the damage. Luckily, this woodpecker moved on, but her question had me do a bit of research. Here is what I learned about why woodpeckers peck:
CBS Baltimore

Flower Mart Will Return As An In-Person Event In 2022, Organizers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After missing two straight years due to the pandemic, Flower Mart will return to the squares surrounding the Washington Monument in 2022, the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy announced Wednesday. The annual market featuring flowers and plants for sale, Lemon Sticks, food and live music is scheduled for April 29-30, 2022. “We are thrilled to be planning an in-person Flower Mart for next spring,” said Lance Humphries, executive director of the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy. “We are, however, mindful of the ongoing pandemic and will be monitoring the situation leading up to next spring’s event.” The event was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. Founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League, Flower Mart was created to promote gardening in city homes and vacant lots. The conservancy said it took over management of the event in 2019 with a goal of reviving that original mission. Organizers on Wednesday put out a call for local vendors selling plants and flower, garden supplies, food, and arts and crafts on flower or plant themes. The group is also putting together a lineup of musicians and educational workshops.
96.1 The Eagle

Did You Know NYS DEC Has Rules For Pooping In The Woods? Watch How

Seems like something you would know how to take care of, right? In case you didn't know, here you are. And yes, New York really has provided a tutorial. Many people will just find the first spot where they can bare their bottom and not be seen and go, that isn't exactly what should be done. Or, it isn't exactly what the New York State Department Of Environmental Conservation is suggesting you do when you have to go two.
Sun-Journal

Wabanaki Winter Market returns with in-person shopping, events

ORONO — The Wabanaki Winter Market, a celebration of art created by Wabanaki artists, is scheduled to return with in-person shopping and demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road. This year marks the...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
