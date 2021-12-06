WinterKids App! helps build a better winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After missing two straight years due to the pandemic, Flower Mart will return to the squares surrounding the Washington Monument in 2022, the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy announced Wednesday. The annual market featuring flowers and plants for sale, Lemon Sticks, food and live music is scheduled for April 29-30, 2022. “We are thrilled to be planning an in-person Flower Mart for next spring,” said Lance Humphries, executive director of the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy. “We are, however, mindful of the ongoing pandemic and will be monitoring the situation leading up to next spring’s event.” The event was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. Founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League, Flower Mart was created to promote gardening in city homes and vacant lots. The conservancy said it took over management of the event in 2019 with a goal of reviving that original mission. Organizers on Wednesday put out a call for local vendors selling plants and flower, garden supplies, food, and arts and crafts on flower or plant themes. The group is also putting together a lineup of musicians and educational workshops.

