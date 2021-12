US 2-year yields steady after their recent rally. US headline inflation is expected to hit 6.8% in November. The US dollar is currently biding its time ahead of the latest look at US inflation on Friday which is expected to show price pressures hitting a fresh 30-year high. Over the recent weeks, the yield on the interest-rate sensitive US 2-year has moved sharply higher with traders currently pricing in a 100% chance of two 0.25% rate hikes next year and a 92% of three hikes. Next Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision and the latest dot plot will guide the US dollar over the next few months.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO