Polihale Surf Forecast

XXL surf builds Sunday and peaks, gradually easing Monday. Surf heights (wave face) in 40-55’ range late Sunday. Good to excellent wind/conditions expected both days. The likely swell for the Nazare Challenge comes from a storm that’s rapidly strengthening on Thursday afternoon near Newfoundland. It’s on a north-northeast track and expected to bottom out near 945mb on Friday as it heads toward Iceland. With a 1030mb high to the southwest of the storm, there’s roughly 85mb of pressure difference to drive a large area of 40-50 knot wind with top winds forecast to exceed 70 knots. This storm will also move over an already excited sea state from the two previous storms — it’ll start cooking up the next swell with a pre-heated oven. With the added help, peak seas could near or exceed 50-feet within the storm. While powerful, the track of the storm isn’t ideal for Nazare. The size and intensity of the fetch will do a good job of making up for any shortcomings with the swell angle and ensures we’ll see a long-lived swell with XXL size on both Sunday and Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO