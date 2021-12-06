ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record EU Defence Spending Masks Failure to Collaborate, Report Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defence in 2020, the most since records began in 2006, but joint investment by governments fell, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in a report on Monday. The EDA, an EU agency that helps the...

parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Belarus Says It Will Retaliate Against Sanctions, Faces 'Unprecedented Pressure'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus said it would retaliate after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities there, and it complained that its economy was facing unprecedented external pressure. The new sanctions aim to pile pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused by...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shows off U.S. Military Hardware, Vows to Fight off Russia

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support" to Ukraine...
MILITARY
The Independent

EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion

The European Union moved Wednesday to set up a system of quick-fire trade sanctions that it could impose on any foreign power, like China that it accuses of trying to coerce the 27-country bloc for economic or political gain.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission manages trade with the outside world on behalf of member nations. It’s seeking their permission to react without needing the endorsement of all 27 when any person, company or country tries to strong-arm the bloc. It could face pushback from some EU countries against giving the commission too much power.The commission says...
ECONOMY
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Lithuania Says Chinese Customs Is Blocking Its Exports

VILNIUS (Reuters) -China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain sending 140 engineers to Polish border with Belarus

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain will send 140 military engineers to Poland this month to provide support at its border with Belarus, the Ministry of Defence said, in response to what it termed pressures from "irregular migration". Britain already has personnel in its NATO ally Poland, amid tensions at...
POLITICS
The Independent

New Covid variant – live: EU says halt flights to nations with ‘Nu’ outbreaks, as first European case reported

The European Union called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new Covid-19 variant has been detected, as the first case of “Nu” was today confirmed in Europe.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital for the continent to act “swiftly, decisively and united”, and called for EU citizens to get vaccinated.She added: “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant.”Meanwhile, Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium‘s public health body Sciensano, said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

EU sues Romania for failure to comply with EU clean air legislation

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it was suing Romania for failing to comply with EU rules both on industrial pollution and on the need to adopt an air pollution programme. "In the first case, Romania has not ensured that three industrial plants operate with a valid permit under...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

Germany s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.“The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine aren’t up for negotiation for us,” Baerbock said in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office. She added that the highest priority must be to avoid a military escalation.“Russia would...
POLITICS
investing.com

EU seeks to deter economic coercion with new trade defence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission set out plans on Wednesday to retaliate against countries that put economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, while stressing the main purpose was deterrent. The proposal is designed to counter an increased spillover of geopolitical tensions into trade. European Union member states...
ECONOMY
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual […] The post Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY

