The Black Friday SSD deals may still be a day away yet, and we've already seen the historic lowest ever price on the WD Black SN850 1TB today at Amazon. In terms of what makes this particular Black Friday SSD deal so worthwhile, It's not just one of the best PS5 SSDs, but also one of the best SSDs for gaming in general, and it can be yours for only £119.98 (discounted from £154). It's the first major price drop that we've witnessed on this particular model and offers exceptional value for anyone looking to expand the storage of their console or computer for less this week.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO