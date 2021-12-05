Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat to the Hall of Fame.

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with...
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses former Cardinals Jim Kaat (who just got in the Hall of Fame) and Dick Allen (who didn’t get in the Hall of Fame but should’ve). And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card out of the hat.
On Sunday night, 6 new faces were welcomed to the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022. Between the Early Baseball Era Committee and the Gold Days Era Baseball Committee, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva will all be immortalized with plaques in Cooperstown.
Former Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges, who won championships as a player in Brooklyn (1955) and Los Angeles (1959) and managed the New York Mets to the 1969 World Series title, was one of four players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Golden Days Era ballot Sunday.
Tony Oliva has become the ninth former Appalachian League player to earn a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Oliva, Minnie Miñoso, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday by a pair of veterans committees.
MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
The most awkward and uncomfortable part about not being elected to the Hall of Fame, Tony Oliva says, is that nobody actually tells you. Once the votes are counted, the executive director of baseball's Cooperstown shrine places a phone call to each of the newly minted immortals, setting off a jubilant celebration.
Jim Kaat, the MLB journeyman starting pitcher and former Cardinals hurler-turned broadcast personality, was elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday along with five other legends in the Class of 2022 by the Golden Days Era Committee. Kaat is one of five pitchers ever to pitch 25...
A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre only spent three years at the helm with the Dodgers. In his first season, he was able to manage the team to their first NL Championship Series in 20 years. But apparently, a young lefty named Clayton Kershaw wasn't his biggest fan. Torre said in an interview this week ...
