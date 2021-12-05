ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat to the Hall of Fame.

By gintzer
Twinkie Town
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Kitty Kaat and Tony O! What a great day to be a Twins fan!!...

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get Baseball HOF

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Twins Legends Kaat, Oliva Among 6 Baseball Greats Elected To Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were among the six men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they’re the only living new members this year. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Jim Kaat
phillysportsnetwork.com

“Kitty” Kaat Elected, Dick Allen Snubbed in Hall of Fame Vote

On Sunday night, 6 new faces were welcomed to the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022. Between the Early Baseball Era Committee and the Gold Days Era Baseball Committee, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva will all be immortalized with plaques in Cooperstown.
MLB
heraldcourier.com

MLB: Tony Oliva becomes the ninth former Appy League player to make Baseball Hall of Fame

Tony Oliva has become the ninth former Appalachian League player to earn a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Oliva, Minnie Miñoso, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday by a pair of veterans committees.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hall Of Fame#Hof
MLB

Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
MLB
kmrskkok.com

Former Twins Teammates Oliva & Kaat Get Long Awaited Call From The Hall

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy