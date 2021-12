Drouin scored a goal on one shot and added one hit in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh. Drouin took advantage of an errant pass and scored on a breakaway, slipping the puck five-hole on Casey DeSmith for his third goal of the season and first in 13 games. He has points in three of the last four contests and four overall in six games since returning from a head injury.

