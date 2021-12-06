ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Collects 10th win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Merzlikins made 30 saves in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Sharks. The two teams traded goals...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

SvoNotes: Merzlikins shines in shutout win over Jets

On a night where the Nationwide Arena crowd felt like as much a part of the game as the sticks and pucks, Elvis Merzlikins heard the cheers. As time ticked down and the Blue Jackets held a 3-0 lead, fans behind his net started the chant, with the whole arena chiming in after a few seconds.
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars fan appreciation night for Elvis Merzlikins

This is one of those rare events where I can see Dallas Stars fans rooting for another teams player tonight. This is the first meeting between the Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets since the Stars fan incident in Columbus. Here are how the Stars can win their 6th straight and let goaltender Elvis Merzlikins that most Stars fans are not like the one he encountered in Columbus.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets battle their way to win over Canucks

There's really no way of knowing when it will happen, but sometimes a team just doesn't have their energy in a given game. But maybe it makes sense that it comes the day after a holiday that popularized the word tryptophan into the lexicon. That was the best theory Blue...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adin Hill
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting in St. Louis

Korpisalo will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Blues, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Korpisalo wasn't great in his last start Monday versus Buffalo, surrendering four goals on 33 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will try to secure his fourth victory of the year in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Produces pair of helpers

Gavrikov recorded two assists, five hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Gavrikov helped out on both of the Blue Jackets' third-period tallies as they took control of the game. The Russian blueliner is already a well-established physical presence, but with two goals and 10 assists in 18 games, his offense has taken a step forward. He produced the same scoring line in 55 contests last season. It's basically a given that his shooting percentage will dip from 9.1 percent, but he's added a plus-14 rating, 27 hits and 34 blocks to become a true top-four defenseman this year.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blue Jackets at Blues GameDay Thread

Welcome back, again, to Dakota Joshua. With Neal on the IR, and no morning skate today, that means a few things: either Klim Kostin is back, and the Blues will be going with 12 forwards, or David Perron is fine and they’re going with 12 forwards. Chances are better it’s...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: On fire for Monsters

Christiansen has five goals and 17 points through 17 games this season for AHL Cleveland, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. The 22-year-old also put up strong offensive numbers for WHL Everett during his junior career but went undrafted, signing with Columbus in March 2020 after getting a brief look with Calgary. Christiansen likely won't make his NHL debut this season, even if the Jackets' blue line gets ravaged by injuries, but he could be forcing his way into the team's future plans.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets
ourcommunitynow.com

Surging Blue Jackets take on slumping Blues

The St. Louis Blues will try to catch their second wind when they host the streaking Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The Blues are 2-5-2 in their past nine games after blowing a two-goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Slides assist Friday

Voracek notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Voracek only saw 12:53 of ice time in the contest after a mid-game shuffling of the lines by head coach Brad Larsen led to the winger playing less. The 32-year-old Voracek hasn't topped 15 minutes in any of the last three games, but he has two assists in that span. He's up to one goal, 16 helpers, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 18 contests overall, and fantasy managers have little reason to worry about his reduced role lately.
NHL
Victoria Advocate

Photos: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3

The Blues started their scoring spree early in the second period to come from behind and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Lean on Secret Weapons in Midst of Struggles

The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a 12-7-0 start to the amazement of many outside of their locker room. This was a team that many expected to finish somewhere near the bottom of the standings. So far in 2021-22, the Blue Jackets have done more than an admirable job of being competitive and giving teams fits.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
stlouisgametime.com

Blue Jackets at Blues preview: Consistency is key

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Blues lost an easily winnable game. After frittering away a commanding two goal lead, the Blues snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in an overtime result that looked like a foregone conclusion. It’s frustrating, because a) the Blues lost but also b) they looked like they had control of the game for the first period and a half.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Posts assist in win

Sillinger logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Sillinger set up an Adam Boqvist goal in the second period. The 18-year-old Sillinger snapped a four-game dry spell with the helper. There will be ups and downs as there are for any teenager breaking into the NHL, but he's been most solid with nine points and 47 shots on net in 18 contests. He should continue to fill a middle-six role.
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Predators aim to rebound at home vs. Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have the youngest lineup in the National Hockey League. With that, come some growing pains. Despite five victories in their past seven games, the Blue Jackets enter Tuesday night's game in Nashville with a few things to tighten up. Such as their defense, after allowing a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Turns defense into offense

Jenner scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. One of his blocked shots allowed Jenner to get loose on a breakaway for the Blue Jackets' first goal of the game. The 28-year-old has 11 tallies, four assists, 58 shots, 20 blocks and a minus-4 rating in 21 contests this year. He's only topped the 20-goal mark once in his career, when he scored 30 in 82 games during 2015-16, so this has been an unusual first quarter of the season for the forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Silences Blue Jackets

Saros posted a 27-save shutout in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The Predators' offense was paced by a four-goal effort from Filip Forsberg, while Saros held things down in net. The only puck that got by Saros was overturned on review for offside. The Finnish netminder has his first shutout of the year, and he improved to 10-7-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 18 starts. He'll likely start again Thursday versus a Bruins team missing star winger Brad Marchand to a suspension.
NHL
10TV

Predators shut down Blue Jackets 6-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg scored four goals and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 6-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also scored, and Mikael Granlund had assists on all four of...
NHL
austinnews.net

Quick-strike Stars defeat Blue Jackets for 6th straight win

Jason Robertson scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to lead the host Dallas Stars to a sixth consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, while Joe Pavelski and Jani Hakanpaa both collected a pair of assists and...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy