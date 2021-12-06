ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Two-point effort Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Texier scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Sharks. It...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting in St. Louis

Korpisalo will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Blues, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Korpisalo wasn't great in his last start Monday versus Buffalo, surrendering four goals on 33 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will try to secure his fourth victory of the year in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3

The Blues started their scoring spree early in the second period to come from behind and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting against Canucks

Merzlikins will start Friday's home game against the Canucks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports. Merzlikins is coming off a 36-save shutout against the Jets on Wednesday, which improved his record to 8-3-0 along with a 2.44 GAA and .926 save percentage. He'll have a nice opportunity to improve those marks further against a Canucks team that's off to a 6-12-2 start. Vancouver's averaging only 2.30 goals per game -- fifth-fewest in the league.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Finds twine in win

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Boqvist tallied at 6:17 of the second period. Since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him seven games, Boqvist has picked up two goals and a helper in six outings, which accounts for all of his offense this year. The blueliner continues to see sheltered minutes, but he also plays on the power play, which keeps his scoring floor high enough to help in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
theScore

NHL Saturday best bets: Expect fireworks between Blue Jackets, Blues

We have a busy nine-game slate on the docket tonight. There are plenty of injuries to monitor and backups in action, but there's value to be had. Let's get into it with our best bets. Blue Jackets (+160) @ Blues (-180) You normally target two things when playing overs: High...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Produces pair of helpers

Gavrikov recorded two assists, five hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Gavrikov helped out on both of the Blue Jackets' third-period tallies as they took control of the game. The Russian blueliner is already a well-established physical presence, but with two goals and 10 assists in 18 games, his offense has taken a step forward. He produced the same scoring line in 55 contests last season. It's basically a given that his shooting percentage will dip from 9.1 percent, but he's added a plus-14 rating, 27 hits and 34 blocks to become a true top-four defenseman this year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Lean on Secret Weapons in Midst of Struggles

The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a 12-7-0 start to the amazement of many outside of their locker room. This was a team that many expected to finish somewhere near the bottom of the standings. So far in 2021-22, the Blue Jackets have done more than an admirable job of being competitive and giving teams fits.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

BLUES The St. Louis Blues started Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the lineup, but those forwards were quickly reduced to 10 after David Perron left in the first period with an upper-body injury. The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead Friday...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Two points in losing effort

Buchnevich scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago. Both points came in the first period as the Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the team's offense went ice cold after that. Buchnevich is enjoying a strong stretch with three goals and eight points in his last eight games, including two goals and four points with the man advantage.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blue Jackets at Blues GameDay Thread

Welcome back, again, to Dakota Joshua. With Neal on the IR, and no morning skate today, that means a few things: either Klim Kostin is back, and the Blues will be going with 12 forwards, or David Perron is fine and they’re going with 12 forwards. Chances are better it’s...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Slides assist Friday

Voracek notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Voracek only saw 12:53 of ice time in the contest after a mid-game shuffling of the lines by head coach Brad Larsen led to the winger playing less. The 32-year-old Voracek hasn't topped 15 minutes in any of the last three games, but he has two assists in that span. He's up to one goal, 16 helpers, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 18 contests overall, and fantasy managers have little reason to worry about his reduced role lately.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

Surging Blue Jackets take on slumping Blues

The St. Louis Blues will try to catch their second wind when they host the streaking Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The Blues are 2-5-2 in their past nine games after blowing a two-goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Busy in win Friday

Merzlikins allowed two goals on 41 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. The Canucks threw a lot of pucks at Merzlikins, but he provided strong goaltending to lead the Blue Jackets to a win. He's now won four of his last five starts, allowing 12 goals in that span. The Latvian improved to 9-3-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 12 appearances. Given Merzlikins' heavy workload Friday, Joonas Korpisalo will likely start Saturday versus the Blues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two-point effort Friday

Kotkaniemi scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Flyers. Both points came in the second period, as the Hurricanes pulled away after falling behind 3-2. Kotkaniemi had only one point (a goal) in his prior 11 games, and so far the $6.1 million offer sheet Carolina gave the 21-year-old to steal him away from Montreal is looking like a poor investment, as he has just four goals and six points through 19 contests for his new club.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Making progress

Laine (oblique) has begun skating on his own, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. The 23-year-old sniper isn't engaging in strenuous workouts by any means, but he's on track in his recovery from the oblique strain he suffered in early November. Laine's original timetable was 4-6 weeks, but he's unlikely to return in the short end of that window.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Three-game, five-point streak

Boqvist scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues. His blast from the slot on the power play early in third pulled Columbus within 3-2. And then he wired a wrister from the rigt circle for the 6-3 final. Boqvist has five points, including three goals, on his current three-game point streak.
NHL

