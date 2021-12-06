Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Two-point effort Sunday

Gavrikov recorded two assists, five hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Gavrikov helped out on both of the Blue Jackets' third-period tallies as they took control of the game. The Russian blueliner is already a well-established physical presence, but with two goals and 10 assists in 18 games, his offense has taken a step forward. He produced the same scoring line in 55 contests last season. It's basically a given that his shooting percentage will dip from 9.1 percent, but he's added a plus-14 rating, 27 hits and 34 blocks to become a true top-four defenseman this year.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO