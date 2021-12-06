ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar venture

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnFNW_0dF21hjZ00

Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it is seeking commercial arbitration in a dispute over unwinding its joint venture brewery in Myanmar

The company said it filed for arbitration in Singapore against Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-controlled company, to end their venture Myanmar Brewery.

MEHL has petitioned for liquidation of the venture, which Kirin said violated the joint venture agreement and was an “unjustified motion.” It said it has sought an injunction in Singapore's High Court on Dec. 2 and was also asking a court in Myanmar to dismiss MEHL's petition.

Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, announced it would withdraw from the venture soon after Myanmar’s military seized power from its elected government on Feb. 1.

The Tokyo-based company said negotiations with MEHL have been delayed by “political instability, worsening safety concerns and the surge in COVID-19 infections in Myanmar, and there has been no meaningful progress in the discussions. ..."

The Myanmar company “has been uncooperative,” it said.

A response from the Myanmar company was not immediately available.

At the time it announced it would pull out of Myanmar Brewery, Kirin said it was doing it as a “matter of urgency."

Kirin said it also objected to the liquidation petition because of doubts about the “fairness and appropriateness" of the process.

Kirin said in its statement Monday that it was seeking to end the joint venture with “utmost consideration" for the safety of local staff and their families, business partners and customers."

“The goal of contributing to Myanmar's economy and society through the beer business remains unchanged," it said.

Kirin earlier reported that Myanmar Brewery's operating profit fell 5.3% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier thanks to slower sales and rising costs.

The Myanmar operations produce beers under the Myanmar, Kirin Ichiban, Andaman Gold and Black Shield brand names. The joint venture was set up in 1995.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Myanmar's National Unity Government asks Japan to recognize its legitimacy

Naypyidaw, [Myanmar], December 7 (ANI): Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) has asked Japan to be recognized as a legitimate governing body, local media reported citing sources on Tuesday. Last month NUG sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The shadow government said it...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan detects eight new Omicron infections -media

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan has found eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, broadcaster Fuji TV said on Friday, citing an unidentified government source. Until Friday, Japan had found four cases of the variant, all during testing of arrivals at airports. On Nov. 30, Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February.The February action, which also banned military and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram followed the army's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.The new action came just a day after a high-profile lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking over $150 billion for the company’s alleged failure to stop...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Economy And Society#Japanese#Kirin Holdings#High Court#Lion#Myanmar Brewery
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

Australia's military said Friday it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks because the American machines are more reliable.The move comes less than three months after Australia canceled a deal to buy French submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines that use U.S. and British technology in a switch that deeply angered France.Australia has 47 Taipan helicopters that were designed by Airbus and were supposed to last until 2037 but have been plagued with groundings. Australia will stop using them and buy 40 Lockheed Martin-designed helicopters in a switch...
MILITARY
The Independent

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
WORLD
Reuters

AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year. Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca’s statement. The company...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
KIRO 7 Seattle

Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as 'conspiracy'

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Agency photographer of the year – 2021 shortlist

It’s that time again, when the photo editors on the picture desk at the Guardian sift through the edits of the best of the millions of images that they see over the course of a year, supplied by the various press agencies from around the world, from staff and freelancers alike.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WPXI Pittsburgh

The AP Interview: 'We want justice' on climate, Nakate says

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — The capital of Uganda coughs itself awake on weekdays under a soft blanket of smog. Kampala's hills come into sharper focus as the morning rush of minibuses and motorbikes fades. It is this East African city that one of the world's most well-known climate activists, Vanessa Nakate, calls home.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with 'silent strike'

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets on Friday in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets and markets...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to UK from first tour without £100m fighter jet

The carrier strike group led by the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned from an eventful first operational tour which included engagement with dozens of allied states, a confrontation with the Russians, a Covid outbreak on board and the loss of a £100m fighter at sea.Hundreds of people lined the shore at Portsmouth as the fleet returned after a seven month show-of-force voyage taking it to waters off Crimea which Moscow regards as its own, and the China Seas where Beijing claims suzerainty.The warships were originally due to return on Friday but the arrival was brought forward by...
MILITARY
Billboard

BTS & Yuuri Top Billboard Japan’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Billboard Japan has released its 2021 year-end charts, tracking the weeks of Nov. 23, 2020, through Nov. 28, 2021. Solo singer-songwriter Yuuri’s mid-year chart-topper “Dryflower” goes on to rule the year-end tally, while BTS’ BTS, THE BEST is the top album of 2021. Yuuri’s “Dryflower,” released...
THEATER & DANCE
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Cheetah cubs threatened by pet trade, global warming in Somaliland

NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The two starving cheetah cubs squeak and tug at their string leashes in the white dust of Somaliland as a government vet pushes needles through the fluffy fur to drip-feed them liquid and nutrients. Just around five months old, the baby cheetahs are dehydrated, stunted...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Royal Navy aircraft carrier returns home without £100m fighter jet

The Royal Navy flagship has arrived home following the first operational deployment of the carrier strike group (CSG) which was dogged with incidents including the loss of a £100 million fighter jet at sea. Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth with seven warships and a submarine set off from Portsmouth...
MILITARY
Reuters

India's Star Health trades flat in debut after tepid IPO

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - India's Star Health and Allied Insurance Co (STAU.NS), backed by billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, see-sawed in a weak debut on Friday, after failing to attract investor interest in a blockbuster year for domestic listings. Shares of the country's largest private health insurer were down...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy