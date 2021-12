When it comes to most analysts and fans of the National Football League, the past month has proven that the Kansas City Chiefs are back. Patrick Mahomes and the offense have come to life when needed, as illustrated by the five touchdown passes thrown by Mahomes in a dominating win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The defense has also captured multiple victories for the Chiefs in a month where they’ve leaped from worst to first in the AFC West as well.

