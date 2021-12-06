Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix gives another outstanding performance in writer and director Mike Mills’ brilliant ‘C’mon C’mon’

Writer-director Mike Mills follows up his Oscar-nominated 20th Century Women with this sensitive black-and-white drama in which Joaquin Phoenix pivots as far away from Joker as humanly possible. For a scrawny, violent sociopath Johnny is not. He’s just a softly spoken, well-meaning guy trying to make sense of the world, and himself, by collating the voices of various young people in Detroit, New York and New Orleans. These interviews provide a purpose and a tension for Johnny; looking after his precocious nephew Jesse (Woody Norman) certainly makes it more difficult to complete the project, but Phoenix's ability to shift between “chill uncle” and “stressed caregiver” is endearing to watch. Such interrogations also add to the wider thematic exploration of the human condition. While the children discuss their fears and the “tragedy” around them, they also seem hopeful about the future, and hope is at this film’s heart.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO