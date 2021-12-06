Mario Cristobal at career crossroads: Stay with Oregon Ducks or return home to Miami? Decision looms Monday

New University of Miami football coach and former Hurricane Mario Cristobal was “fired up” Tuesday at his introductory news conference. And that was after 2 1/2 hours of sleep Monday night and no sleep on Sunday, admitted his beaming wife, Jessica, in tow with sons Mario Mateo, 12, Rocco, 10, and a bunch of family members. The coach said his ailing mom Clara “is close by in the hospital. She’s fighting. She’ll get the news when she’s ready for it” — before indicating that he wanted to keep her from getting overly excited.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO