ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Mario Cristobal at career crossroads: Stay with Oregon Ducks or return home to Miami? Decision looms Monday

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Monday is the decision day: Either Mario Cristobal is staying in Eugene to finish what he started in a building process to return Oregon to the College...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James enters transfer portal

EUGENE — Oregon’s first transfer of the post-Mario Cristobal era is a starting cornerback. DJ James, UO’s starting boundary cornerback, entered the transfer portal on Thursday, a source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. James, a third-year sophomore, has 46 tackles with four pass breakups and two interceptions this...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Justin Herbert reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon Ducks for Miami Hurricanes: ‘You can’t fault the guy’

One of the most dominant athletes to run through the Oregon Ducks athletic program has weighed in on Mario Cristobal bolting for Miami. Former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, who played for Cristobal during his first two seasons as Oregon’s head coach. was asked about his departure during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Pac 12#The Miami Herald
The Oregonian

‘Fired up’ Mario Cristobal wows Miami crowd, brings hope for better times — and more titles

New University of Miami football coach and former Hurricane Mario Cristobal was “fired up” Tuesday at his introductory news conference. And that was after 2 1/2 hours of sleep Monday night and no sleep on Sunday, admitted his beaming wife, Jessica, in tow with sons Mario Mateo, 12, Rocco, 10, and a bunch of family members. The coach said his ailing mom Clara “is close by in the hospital. She’s fighting. She’ll get the news when she’s ready for it” — before indicating that he wanted to keep her from getting overly excited.
MIAMI, FL
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Endyia Rogers on track to return from broken hand next week

EUGENE — Oregon women’s basketball is drawing closer to having its best players back on the court. All-Pac-12 guard Endyia Rogers, who has missed the first month of the season due to a broken left hand, is on track to return to practice next week and debut for UO in its games at Kansas State and Northwestern. It’s possible leading scorer and rebounder Nyara Sabally could return from a right knee injury that has sidelined her for five games during the same road trip.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo,...
NFL
The Oregonian

Saturday’s Oregon State-Sacramento State men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID issues

Due to COVID protocols, Oregon State men’s basketball is postponing its 4 p.m. Saturday game against Sacramento State in Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has several players sidelined for COVID testing and contact tracing, in addition to others who are sick or nursing injuries. The Beavers don’t have enough players to field a team for Saturday’s game. The game is rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Class 6A boys basketball 2021-22 season preview: Can the Central Catholic Rams achieve a double in the Mt. Hood Conference?

The Oregon Class 6A boys basketball season in the Mt. Hood Conference will be a full one, complete with a full regular season and state tournament for the 2021-22 season. This comes as good news for every team following the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season that wiped out the 2021 state tournament. The conference features plenty of competitive teams, including Central Catholic, Gresham, Clackamas and Barlow.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Pair of soccer diehards have attended every MLS Cup, a streak that will continue this week in Portland

There have been passport mishaps at the Canadian border, conflicts with a wife’s birthdays, harrowing ticket searches and miserable, bone-chilling weather. But, over the last quarter-century, no obstacle has been too great to stop Jamie Clary and Jamey Yawn from attending an MLS Cup. And when the close friends and soccer fanatics stroll into Providence Park on Saturday for the Portland Timbers’ championship match against New York City FC, they will watch their 26th consecutive MLS final in person, an impressive streak that dates back to the league’s inaugural season in 1996.
MLS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
69K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy