Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnGA5_0dF20rHO00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Sunday. The 2021 Kennedy Center honorees included Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, ‘Saturday Night Live’ mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell. AP photo

WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016.

The lifetime achievement awards for artistic excellence were presented to Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell.

This year’s event at the Kennedy Center’s main opera house represented a return to political normalcy, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attending.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump skipped the show the first three years he was in office after several of the artists honored in 2017, his first year in office, threatened to boycott a White House reception if he participated. Last year, the pandemic forced a delay and major changes to the program.

The Bidens drew a sustained standing ovation when they entered the presidential box at the opera house. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed the national anthem and encouraged the audience to sing the final lines together.

The theater was packed to capacity and there were no social distancing restrictions, but vaccinations and recent negative COVID tests were required for all who attended.

The tributes featured testimonials and performances that were kept secret from the honorees. Mitchell’s tribute featured performances of her songs by Nora Jones, Brandi Carlile, Ellie Goulding and Brittany Howard. Diaz was honored with a performance from the opera “Carmen” and a song from his two daughters, Katya and Natascia.

For Michaels, organizers put together three “Weekend Update” segments onstage with multiple generations of mock news anchors — Kevin Nealon, Seth Myers and Amy Poehler, and the current duo of Michel Che and Colin Jost. Che joked that Biden would be asleep before the end of the show and Poehler poked at the Toronto-born Michaels by proclaiming that Joni Mitchell had been declared “the best Canadian of all time.”

Midler received testimonials from close friends Goldie Hawn and Barbara Hershey, and a performance by Tony Award winner Billy Porter of her iconic song, “The Wind Beneath My Wings.” Gordy’s career was celebrated with performances of multiple Motown hits by Andra Day and Stevie Wonder and an extended tribute from close friend Smokey Robinson. The event ended with several of the night’s performers joining for a performance of Wonder’s hit “Higher Ground.”

Prior to the Kennedy Center event, Biden revived another tradition that had gone dormant under Trump and held a White House reception for the honorees.

“We welcome everyone back,” he told a crowd of about 150 seated in the East Room, decked out with Christmas trees and wreaths. Guests included Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Caroline Kennedy, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chita Rivera, Steve Martin and Herbie Hancock.

“Our nation is stronger, more dynamic and more vibrant because of you,” Biden told the honorees.

Biden praised the work of the artists, their “sixth sense” that helps them create and move so many people, saying: “I don’t think you fully appreciate what you do for so many people.”

He spoke of Diaz’s “sound of soul,” Gordy’s creation of “one of the most iconic businesses” in American history with Motown Records. With Michaels, he joked: “Finally, it’s my turn to say something about him,” poking fun at Michaels’ SNL show, which routinely mocks presidents, including the current commander in chief.

“You make me laugh at myself a lot,” Biden said, then went on to say Michaels was auditioning actors right now to play him next on SNL. Biden asked Steve Martin to stand as an example of the type of talent Michaels has cultivated over the past decades.

Martin paused and asked the president, “Do you want me to play you?” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Biden then professed his admiration for both Mitchell and Midler, telling Midler that “people will never forget how you make them feel. That’s your gift, it’s incredible.”

And lastly: “Joni. Your words and melodies touch the deepest parts of our soul,” Biden said.

Last year, the pandemic forced organizers to bump the annual December ceremony back to May 2021. Performance tributes to the artists were filmed over several nights and at multiple locations on campus.

This year’s main COVID-related modification was shifting the annual Saturday ceremony, where honorees receive their medallions on rainbow-colored ribbons, to the Library of Congress instead of the State Department.

Sunday’s ceremony, which will be broadcast Dec. 22 by CBS, is the centerpiece of the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary of cultural programming. The center opened in 1971.

The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Honors “Extraordinary” RFK Ripple of Hope Lauretes in Post-‘Rust’ Shooting Appearance

Alec Baldwin delivered jokes and praises for the activism and advocacy of the night’s honorees while serving as the master of ceremonies for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights 2021 Ripple of Hope Gala on Thursday night. Held at the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel, the event marked Baldwin’s first public appearance since the Rust shooting. Vice President Kamala Harris served as the gala’s keynote speaker, with numerous members of the Kennedy family in attendance along with in-person and virtual supporters of the human rights organization, including Martin Sheen and Richard Kind. Baldwin began the evening by welcoming the crowd with a...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Sarah Silverman knocks liberal uproar she received for criticizing Joy Reid: You dare criticize your own party

Actress Sarah Silverman took a moment on her podcast to address the liberal backlash she received for criticizing a hyperbolic tweet from MSNBC host Joy Reid. Last week, Reid sounded the alarm while sharing a CNN report about a proposal introduced by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to re-implement a civilian-military force in his state, something that 22 other states currently have including New York and California.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour — and his long career at NBC — with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Charlamagne Tha God, And The Man, Meet Up in Late Night

Lenard McKelvey, the talk show host better known to the world at large as Charlamagne Tha God, last Friday returned to his new TV job after taking a quick Thanksgiving vacation. He wasted no time in showing he was back at work. Over the course of an opening segment in his half-hour show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” Charlamagne lashed out at both actor Jussie Smollett and the court system that seeks to put him in jail for allegedly faking a mugging in Chicago. Even “Jeopardy,” the celebrated game show that recently used his new program as one...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Broadway Dims Lights In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway paused Wednesday evening to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month at the age of 91. The theater community gathered on 45th Street at 6:30 p.m. to dim the lights on Broadway marquees. A revival of Sondheim’s “Company” paid tribute, along with other shows. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute To Stephen Sondheim  “The community is really showing up to say goodbye to someone who stood with us, not through the last year, but really through our lifetimes for folks as young as me,” theater fan Kristin Rose said. “I’m an opera singer. I recently moved to New York City, and he’s touched both the worlds of musical theater and opera,” theater fan Laura McHugh said. WATCH: Erin Davie & Others Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Sondheim’s long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Joined our friends on Broadway in dimming the lights for a legend, Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/hNZmiOMmsr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 9, 2021 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also dimmed the marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater to pay tribute to Sondheim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Jill Biden goes on a shopping spree Nantucket style

Jill Biden went on an afternoon shopping spree throughout downtown Nantucket on Saturday, walking the cobblestone sidewalks with a five-car motorcade and a gaggle of grandkids in her wake. The first lady popped into shops along Main Street, browsing in Pageo Jewelers and Nalu of Nantucket before picking up some...
CELEBRITIES
