Craig Thompson is bad at his job. With a HOST of bad bowl options available to the Mountain West each season, this year...Boise State arguably got the worst draw of them all. It’s not in a tropical paradise (Hawaii Bowl)...it’s not at home (Potato Bowl)...hell, it’s not even TELEVISED. That’s right, the Broncos will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Barstool Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve and you’ll have to stream it through Barstool Sports’ website if you want to watch.

