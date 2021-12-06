Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
LeBron James wears leaked special edition Liverpool kit on arrival for Los Angeles Lakers match, as the basketball star and FSG investor teases the release of a clothing range collaboration with the Premier League side
LeBron James has all but confirmed an upcoming clothing range with Liverpool after been pictured arriving at a Los Angeles Lakers match sporting a special edition kit. The shirt matches matched images leaked from a Liverpool fan account on Twitter earlier this month. James arrived for the LA Lakers match...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 24)
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a.
chatsports.com
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun
Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
chatsports.com
Video: Celtics vs Magic postgame interviews (Tatum, Brown, Mazzulla)
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. We were unable to load Disqus.
chatsports.com
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
chatsports.com
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
Comments / 0