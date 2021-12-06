ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indians mistakenly killed by security forces to receive last rites

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) – Funeral rites will be held on Monday for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in the northeastern border state of Nagaland, amid intense security and sporadic internet outages aimed at damping fresh unrest in the remote region. Security and government officials have said 14...

Reuters

Explainer: Killings expose special powers of Indian security forces

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chief ministers of two Indian border states on Monday called for the withdrawal of a law that gives armed forces special powers to operate in some northeastern regions affected by insurgencies. The push to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, known as...
AFP

Taliban reject claims of 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged "summary killings" of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since the Islamists returned to power. But the Taliban's Interior Ministry on Sunday rejected both the Western rebuke and rights groups' allegations. 
India’s top general laid to rest with full military honours

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s top general, Bipin Rawat, was cremated in New Delhi on Friday with full military honours, including a 17-gun salute, two days after he and 12 others died in a helicopter crash in southern India. Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who...
Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
‘Tractors as far as the eye can see’: Indian farmers pour out of Delhi as marathon protests finally end

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers packed up and cleared their protest sites on the outskirts of the capital Delhi on Saturday, marking an end to a year-long agitation that forced prime minister Narendra Modi into one of the biggest U-turns of his administration so far.There were remarkable scenes on the roads leading away from Delhi’s main border entry points, as long convoys of tractors and trucks carried away protesters waving green and white flags and dancing to celebrate what they saw as a rare victory over the government. “They are leaving the same way as they had come....
Indian defence chief killed in air force Mi-17 crash

The Indian air force has launched an investigation following the fatal crash of a Mil Mi-17 on 8 December in which 13 passengers and crew died, including the nation’s Chief of the Defence Staff. General Bipin Rawat was among those killed when the transport helicopter crashed near Coonoor in...
Indian PM:cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it. “We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower...
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Security forces fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters in Sudan s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25.The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Hamdok was reinstated last month amid...
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Taliban disputes reports of former Afghan security forces being killed

Despite their declaration of amnesty, the Taliban have rejected claims that they had executed former police and intelligence employees in Afghanistan since taking control in August. According to a report released last week by Human Rights Watch, former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) — military personnel, police,...
