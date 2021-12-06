ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in July 2022

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg will retire in...

101 WIXX

UBS Swiss arm proposes veteran Ronner as chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Switzerland, the domestic arm of UBS Group, will propose the election of Markus Ronner as chairman and Barbara Lambert as a new independent member of the board of directors at its annual meeting in April 2022, the companies said on Monday. Ronner will succeed Lukas Gähwiler,...
spglobal.com

German, Swiss banks among least efficient in Europe during Q3

Germany and Switzerland's biggest banks were among the least efficient in Europe in the third quarter, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. Of a sample of 37 European banks, Deutsche Bank AG was the least efficient as measured by its cost-to-income ratio at 86.01%, which was a 45-basis-point improvement from the year-ago 86.46%. The German lender said transformation charges for the period rose to €583 million, compared to €104 million in the previous year. These charges included a contract settlement and software impairments of approximately €450 million as a result of a cloud migration. Deutsche is targeting a cost-to-income ratio of 70% for 2022.
wsau.com

Tony James to retire as Blackstone executive vice chairman

(Reuters) – Blackstone Inc told its employees on Thursday that Executive Vice Chairman Hamilton “Tony” James, a key contributor to the firm’s rise to become the world’s largest alternative asset manager, will retire. James, who joined Blackstone in 2002 as president and chief operating officer, led the firm’s initial public...
mymixfm.com

BOJ has no need to modify ultra-easy policy, says deputy gov Amamiya

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday there was no need for the central bank to tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy with inflation “well below” its 2% target. “In light of Japan’s price situation, you can see the BOJ for now has no need...
Reuters

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to join General Atlantic as vice chairman

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm General Atlantic on Wednesday named Ajay Banga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc (MA.N), as its vice chairman. Banga will assume his responsibilities at General Atlantic, which includes advising on strategic matters, its investment teams and its portfolio, from...
yicaiglobal.com

Wahaha Chairman’s Daughter Is Elevated to Vice Chair

(Yicai Global) Dec. 9 -- The daughter of the founder and chairman of Hangzhou Wahaha Group has been appointed vice chairman and general manager of the Chinese beverage giant in a move widely seen as preparation for her to succeed her father. Zong Fuli’s appointment is effective from today, the...
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
Reuters

Fourth wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. He added that Hungary would start inoculating 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19 next Wednesday. Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christopher Cushing. Our Standards:...
mymixfm.com

U.S. considers banning key exports to Chinese chipmaker SMIC – WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal this month to close regulatory loopholes that have allowed Chinese chipmaker SMIC to buy critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Some Commerce Department officials are trying to block the Defense Department’s proposal, the Journal...
Reuters

Japan detects eight new Omicron infections -media

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan has found eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, broadcaster Fuji TV said on Friday, citing an unidentified government source. Until Friday, Japan had found four cases of the variant, all during testing of arrivals at airports. On Nov. 30, Prime Minister...
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
