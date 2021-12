Well this certainly isn’t yo momma’s sageuk. Or maybe it is exactly that, the type of more historically accurate and slow burn long form sageuk that moms all over South Korea watched growing up and still have the appetite and patience for. The younger gen have their fusion and youth sageuks with pretty boys and cross dressing so it’s nice that KBS is bringing back the classic long sageuk in the form of the 36-episode Taejong Lee Bang Won (Yi Bang Won). It follows the adult life of the third King of Joseon and this ruler was also the central feature of Six Flying Dragons. He’s gotten older from Yoo Ah In playing the role this time it’s smoldering with seriousness and intensity Joo Sang Wook and Koala approves haha. Joining him in a who’s who of veterans with Park Jin Hee, Kim Young Chul, Ye Ji Won, and many more. I can’t wait for the premiere on December 11th!

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO