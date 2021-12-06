University of Fitsburgh | Looks that caught our eye

Kate Hudson brought drama and flair to the black carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards. The “Bride Wars” actress attended the star-studded fashion event last night with designer Michael Kors on her arm while in a gold Kors dress that featured a sparkling design throughout and a turtleneck neckline that’s on trend at the moment. The dress also incorporated long sleeves and a long hem for an extra sophisticated feel. Hudson accessorized the garment with a camel-colored coat draped over her shoulders. Although her footwear got covered up by this daring gold gown, Hudson most likely turned to one of her favorite shoe styles. On red carpets, she usually fancies sharp pumps and breezy sandals that help to unify her outfit’s vibe. This year’s InStyle ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 DAYS AGO