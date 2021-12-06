Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in July 2022

This year is set to be the strongest for mortgage lending since 2007, following the stamp duty holiday and a wave of homeworkers moving from cities, according to a trade association.An estimated £316 billion of home loans has been handed out this year, UK Finance said – up by nearly a third (31%) compared with 2020.This is set to be the highest total since gross lending reached £357 billion in 2007.House purchases have been the main driver of lending in 2021, while homeowner re-mortgaging activity has been slightly down on last year, UK Finance said.It also predicted that lending will...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO