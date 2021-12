New rules designed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus will see travellers having to take a pre-departure test before travelling to England from Tuesday.All travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test, amid warnings that the time between infection and infectiousness could be shorter with the new strain.Health Secretary Sajid Javid cautioned the variant was spreading within communities, rather than just being linked to international travel.And the decision on pre-departure tests followed calls from Labour to implement the process.It will mean anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the red list will...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO