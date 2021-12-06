ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers React to Biden Administration's New Travel Requirements

By Jackie Crea
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe itinerary for your last day of vacation abroad is about to change to meet the Biden administration’s new international travel requirements. Regardless of vaccine status or citizenship, all international travelers inbound to the U.S. have to take a COVID-19 test within one day of their flight starting Dec. 6. Proof...

NBC News

New U.S. Covid travel warnings hit European hot spots

PARIS — U.S. travel warnings are hitting longtime American tourist hot spots where it hurts, with some who depend on the dollar describing their situation as desperate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week advised Americans to avoid traveling to France, Portugal and several other European destinations, as well as to Jordan and Tanzania, citing concern over high rates of Covid-19. These destinations now join more than 70 other countries on the “Level 4: Very High” list, which also includes Germany, the United Kingdom and Denmark.
WORLD
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

TSA Expecting December Holiday Travel To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration expects passenger traffic in American airports to approach pre-pandemic levels during the holiday season. Agents screened 21 million passengers during a 10-day period around the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching, TSA is advising passengers to arrive two hours early for domestic or three early hours for international flights, and to avoid airport rush hours if possible — they’re normally between 5-7 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand.” The agency also advises travelers to study the guidelines of what’s permitted in checked luggage and carry-on bags. A face mask requirement is still in place in U.S. airports and is extended through March 18, 2022, the agency said.
TRAVEL
cbslocal.com

International Travelers Face New COVID-19 Requirements

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – International travelers coming into the United States are facing stricter COVID-19 protocols. The new rule from the Biden administration requires all travelers coming into the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of their flight. Dennis Reid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Travel
Politics
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
abc11.com

New US travel rules: What you need to know about the changes prompted by omicron

All flights departing after 12:01 a.m. December 6 will abide by a new CDC testing order. Just when we thought US travel rules were starting to stabilize, along comes omicron. The dominoes fell quickly after South African health authorities informed the world of their discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November.
TRAVEL
KTLA

Here are the new U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior. Also, Biden will extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was scheduled to expire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Flying internationally? Get ready for hundreds of extra dollars, hours of stress

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now is probably not the best time to travel. The omicron variant is sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions are cropping up in an effort to slow the emerging COVID strain's spread (they start Monday, Dec. 6 in the US). Yet total travel is up more than twice versus 2020, according to TSA records, and my Facebook feed is filled with friends getting away from it all.
LIFESTYLE
sflcn.com

Jamaica is Well-Prepared to Meet New U.S. Travel Requirements

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica is well-prepared to meet the newly announced one-day testing requirement of the U.S. government and assist both international travelers returning home as well as Jamaicans visiting the U.S., effective December 6, 2021. The destination has established ample testing locations throughout the island with both antigen and...
TRAVEL
WRAL

Omicron Is Here. Should You Cancel Your Trip?

To cancel or not to cancel. That is the question that travelers are grappling with as the omicron variant scuttles around the world, reminding people that the pandemic roller-coaster ride is far from over. What’s different this time around is that the holiday travel season is right around the corner, and tourism, in general, has finally started to rebound.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

With omicron variant, U.S. revises mask, testing rules; another new California airline is coming

In the latest air travel developments, the identification of the COVID omicron variant has shaken up travel planning once again. The Biden administration responded by revising its rules for in-flight mask wearing and for international pre-flight testing deadlines, and it faces new calls to impose a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel; the U.S. also bars entry from several southern Africa nations for non-U.S. citizens, while Japan and Israel shut down all international arrivals; United and Delta continue their South Africa flights anyway.
CALIFORNIA STATE

