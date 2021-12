It’s not a given that defenseman Mark Giordano goes back to the Calgary Flames next season, but according to a report, the option is certainly on his radar. As per an article by Dan Robson and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic, “… although he won’t say it publicly, those closest to Giordano say that there remains unfinished business with Calgary, too. It’s the franchise that gave him a chance to live his dream and a city that became a home to his young family.”

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO