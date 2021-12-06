ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2021 Newsmakers of the Year

By GolfDigest.com Editors
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack to normal? Well, not exactly. Golf in the year 2021 never looked entirely like it had prior to the COVID pandemic. (Then again, did anything?) Thankfully, though, starting in the late spring, it began to sound something like its former self, at least at the professional level. The PGA Championship...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

With a five-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge, Collin Morikawa can smell World No. 1

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas — With Collin Morikawa, it’s only a matter of time. He will summit the World Ranking. It is a when, not an if. That was true before this week. It would’ve been true had he finished dead-last this week. But Collin Morikawa is not finishing dead-last this week or any other week. He is the finest golfer in the world at present, capable of building a five-shot lead through 54 holes against a who’s-who field of superstars without his A-game. He has done exactly that at the Hero World Challenge, his eight-under 64 on Saturday pushing him to 18 under and within a whisper’s distance of a moment every golfer dreams of: becoming World No. 1.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Viktor Hovland cements his status as the Resort Golf King on an unexpectedly chaotic Sunday

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas — Collin Morikawa had squeezed the life out of the Hero World Challenge, his five-shot 54-hole lead all but assured to produce a sleepy Sunday and usher world golf into its December slumber. After a chaotic year—Tiger’s car accident, Spieth’s return, Bryson and Brooks’ beef—golf’s new steely-eyed closer was ready to stake his claim to 2021. Collin’s year. A victory at Albany Golf Club … coming off a win in his last start at the European Tour season finale … on the same week he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend … to bring him to World No. 1. Finally, some stability. Collin on top.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
prepskc.com

Year of the quarterback

Tonight on KSHB 41’s Sunday Sound off the finalists for the 39th Annual Simone Awards Presented by The McCarthy Auto Group were announced. The winners of the Otis Taylor, Bobby Bell, Buck Buchanan and Frank Fontana will be announced this week on the following schedule. Starting Monday each individual award...
FOOTBALL
Golf Digest

The most absurdly funny screenshots from an absurdly funny year in golf

There is an art to a proper screenshot. No, we're not talking about professionally-shot photos or pictures that go through the photoshop ringer. We're talking about literal screenshots off your computer, your phone, or even your television, which you are likely grabbing with your phone. I digress. To take a...
SPORTS
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods set to return to golf, will play with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will play in next week’s PNC Championship alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie, the tournament announced on Wednesday. The two-day event, which begins Dec. 18 in Orlando, will mark Woods’ return to tournament play after sustaining traumatic leg injuries in a single-car accident outside Los Angeles last February. Team Woods made its debut in the event last year.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Romo
Golf Digest

One of the sneaky-best player-caddie duos in golf is no more

No one would have ever mistaken Keith Mitchell and Pete Persolja for Phil and Bones on the golf course, but the player-caddie duo of nearly seven years certainly left an impact on the Golf Twitter world. Persolja, AKA "Crunchy Pete," has become a particularly popular figure. Which is why news...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Why Gil Hanse—golf's hottest architect—isn't satisfied

The Kings of Golf is a concept that goes back to the Emperor Jones, the name used by newspapers in the 1920s for Bobby Jones. Sort of like the modern GOAT, it signified who was recognized as the reigning champion of the world. It often extended past their winning championships because it mixed popular acclaim with major achievement. Arnold Palmer was king even after he stopped winning, then it was Jack Nicklaus, followed chronologically by Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and, of course, Tiger Woods. Popular as he might be, Phil Mickelson was a prince at best; Rory McIlroy reached the top for a moment, but today there doesn’t seem to be one player who wears the undisputed crown. Tiger still rules. Among women, Mickey Wright was queen, then Nancy Lopez, then Annika Sorenstam, who probably endures in retirement.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Rules Of Golf#Covid#Image
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz gives context to a fast-paced 18 months of golf: 'It might be the greatest stretch of golf I've ever seen'

In August 2020, amid that difficult period when golf was played without fans and the world was at a low ebb because of COVID-19, I had a revelation about the ensuing 11 months I couldn’t keep to myself. On the eve of the PGA Championship at Harding Park, during a CBS media conference call, I proclaimed, “We are about to enter the greatest stretch of golf in major-championship history.” Part of my reasoning came down to just math—because of postponements and rescheduling, an unprecedented seven majors would be contested in less than a year, this coming after a stretch when no majors were played in 13 months.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas has a very good reason for walking around with a pair of sunglasses this week

Justin Thomas had a pair of sunglasses in hand during Thursday’s opening round of the Hero World Challenge—or, rather, in hat. The 14-time PGA Tour winner played with the extra set of lenses tucked under the back of his cap in the Bahamas, often pulling them out in between shots. And he provided the sensible reason why following his round.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka sends warning shot to the golf world with one terrifying quote

Looking back, Brooks Koepka's 2018-'19 season probably isn't appreciated enough. He had three victories, including the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, made more than $7 million and had a pair of runner-up finishes. It was a year-long resume most golfers would take for their entire career. It's also one...
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Tour Live to offer four feeds, more than 4,300 hours of coverage in 2022

PGA Tour Live’s upcoming move to ESPN+ will present fans the opportunity to watch more golf and more non-golf content for less money. The tour’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, which shows live tournament play before broadcast coverage begins, will shift from NBC Sports Gold to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer offering starting with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of 2022. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will show live coverage of 35 tournaments and feature more than 4,300 hours of golf throughout the year, an increase of more than 3,200 hours from the year prior.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy