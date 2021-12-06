Daily Pickleball at McFadden

If you’ve heard of Michael Wardian, you probably know he’s one of the most driven, dedicated and down-to-earth distance runners around. The Arlingtonian has won the Rock ‘n’ Roll USA Marathon in Washington, D.C. six times, run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days (the World Marathon Challenge), and competed in more than 150 ultramarathons. Most recently, he ran the Chicago and Boston Marathons on back-to-back days in October, and completed 150 miles (36 laps) at Big’s Backyard Ultra.
Comments / 0