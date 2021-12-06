ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
springfieldmoms.org

Register for Youth Volleyball Clinics & Pickleball Tournament Dec. 18

Ages 7-14: Youth Volleyball Clinics Register on the YMCA website Nov 13-Dec 30. Don’t miss two new clinics at the Springfield YMCA- Kerasotes! Join us in developing fundamental skills and having fun in our clinic. These clinics will consist of technique development, games, and contests. It will be focused on passing, setting, serving and hitting. Mondays from 6:00pm – 7:00pm for 7 weeks. These clinics include a t-shirt! We have limited availability.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
usapickleball.org

Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships – Domestic Broadcast Schedule Announced

MARGARITAVILLE USA PICKLEBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE @ NATIONALS RETURNS WITH EXTENSIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR 2021 EVENT. ESPN and Broadcast Partners Provide Exclusive Coverage with 100+ Hours of Live Coverage. INDIAN WELLS, Calif., December 2, 2021 – The Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships presented by Pickleball Central to be held December...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Lowell Sun

The real deal: Locals love their Pickleball

Ladies and gentlemen, pick up your paddles. Athletes from across New England descended on Westford in November to compete in the Mill Works Time-In D3 Pickleball Tournament. Sponsored by Pickleball D3, the two-day tourney brought out both all-stars and virtual newcomers alike, joining the craze of one of the fastest growing sports in America.
WESTFORD, MA
pinalcentral.com

Palm Creek Resort hosts pickleball tournament

CASA GRANDE — It’s considered the fastest growing sport in the country, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association and this weekend, the Palm Creek Resort will host a tournament highlighting some of the best pickleball players. While pickleball has been around for years, participation has grown by over...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Allure

Why Is Everyone Playing Pickleball?

If you've walked past your local tennis court lately, you might have wondered if someone pulled a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. But in fact, the short net and diminutive court are merely signs that your neighborhood, too, has embraced the latest craze in sports: pickleball. Despite what its name...
TENNIS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Marriage thrives on pickleball court

One of the quickest ways to test a marriage is for the couple to become teammates in a sport. If their relationship can survive, they've got long-term chances. In fact, David and Kathy Lentz have survived and thrived well enough to make it all the way to the USA Pickleball National Championships this week. They'll join a large contingent of Fort Wayne players in Indian Wells, California, after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badminton
arlingtonmagazine.com

5 Pickleball Tips From Ultramarathoner Michael Wardian

If you’ve heard of Michael Wardian, you probably know he’s one of the most driven, dedicated and down-to-earth distance runners around. The Arlingtonian has won the Rock ‘n’ Roll USA Marathon in Washington, D.C. six times, run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days (the World Marathon Challenge), and competed in more than 150 ultramarathons. Most recently, he ran the Chicago and Boston Marathons on back-to-back days in October, and completed 150 miles (36 laps) at Big’s Backyard Ultra.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Keep tennis courts, build pickleball courts elsewhere

This is in response to eliminating six tennis courts at Cody Park. Needless to say the North Platte Cody Park tennis courts are in bad repair and need to be replaced or redone. But why take them away from other tennis players and our youth? The North Platte High School boys and girls tennis teams use them for practice, dual meets and several tournaments a year (plus other courts in town). These courts are also used for the Nebraskaland Days tennis tournament. At one time the Cody Park tennis courts were the best complex between Lincoln and Denver and could still be the best.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Relishing the chance: Steamboat middle school students learn to play pickleball

Frank Boice, an eighth grader at Steamboat Middle School, had heard of pickleball before because his grandparents had played. On Wednesday, he learned to play from Marcy Pummill, pickleball coach at Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, alongside his classmates in physical education class. The Steamboat Springs Pickleball Association raised money...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Woodward News

IU LB McFadden named second team All-Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden was named to the All-Big Ten second team defense Tuesday. McFadden, a preseason All-American, finished with 77 tackles and tied for sixth in the Big Ten with 6.5 sacks. A team captain, McFadden maintained his energy level through a 2-10 season as IU’s best defensive player.
NFL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

IU LB McFadden declares for NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s best defensive player, senior linebacker Micah McFadden, announced Wednesday his intention to declare for the NFL draft. In a social media post, McFadden thanked fans for their support. “It has been an honor to wear this uniform for the past few years and regardless of the outcome,...
NFL
Aiken Standard

Weekend pickleball tournament pits Aiken, Augusta against others

A battle of the cities is coming to Graniteville this weekend, as residents take the court to compete in pickleball. The City Pickleball Challenge will feature teams from Aiken, Augusta, Lexington and Lake Hartwell. The challenge has events for women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, across various skill levels.
AIKEN, SC
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football linebacker Micah McFadden declares for the NFL Draft

Indiana football senior linebacker Micah McFadden declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday, according to a post from his Twitter account. McFadden was named second-team All-Big Ten following the 2021 season and was first-team in 2020. The senior led Indiana in tackles with 77 and sacks with 6.5 in 2021. He also led the team in tackles in 2019 and 2020.
NFL
WPTV

World Pickleball Open returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The World Pickleball Open returns to the Pickleball Capital of Florida at PGA Village Verano, a master-planned community developed by Kolter Homes. The championship event, which serves as the final stop on the 2021 APP Tour, will be held from Dec. 9-12 at PGA Village Verano's 27-court pickleball center. The tournament will feature many of the world's top-ranked pros vying for $25,000 in prize money along with a large field of amateurs competing across a variety of divisions.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
live5news.com

Clemson’s McFadden Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden has earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 30-0 win against South Carolina on Saturday. McFadden’s selection represents Clemson’s 12th ACC Player of the Week award of the season and gives the Tigers a total of 553 weekly honors since 1968.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy