The pre-holiday mix of finals and dread was no match for the savory blend of salt and sugar that is kettle corn, served up Tuesday afternoon by another inspired pairing: the Student Government Association and Wildcat Events Board. Students “popped” into the Bush Campus Center for a delicious treat, bagged with best wishes from the two organizations and secured in seasonal red and green. (There were healthy options, as well, along with a gentle “Take some fruit” nudge by well-meaning parental types on the periphery.) The Finals Week Freebies will continue with a tableful of “make-and-take crafts” in the CC Lobby throughout Wednesday.

