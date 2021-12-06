ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indians mistakenly killed by security forces to receive last rites

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) – Funeral rites will be held on Monday for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in the northeastern border state of Nagaland, amid intense security and sporadic internet outages aimed at damping fresh unrest in the remote region. Security and government officials have said 14...

Reuters

Explainer: Killings expose special powers of Indian security forces

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chief ministers of two Indian border states on Monday called for the withdrawal of a law that gives armed forces special powers to operate in some northeastern regions affected by insurgencies. The push to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, known as...
AFP

Taliban reject claims of 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged "summary killings" of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since the Islamists returned to power. But the Taliban's Interior Ministry on Sunday rejected both the Western rebuke and rights groups' allegations. 
The Independent

‘Tractors as far as the eye can see’: Indian farmers pour out of Delhi as marathon protests finally end

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers packed up and cleared their protest sites on the outskirts of the capital Delhi on Saturday, marking an end to a year-long agitation that forced prime minister Narendra Modi into one of the biggest U-turns of his administration so far.There were remarkable scenes on the roads leading away from Delhi’s main border entry points, as long convoys of tractors and trucks carried away protesters waving green and white flags and dancing to celebrate what they saw as a rare victory over the government. “They are leaving the same way as they had come....
Flight Global.com

Indian defence chief killed in air force Mi-17 crash

The Indian air force has launched an investigation following the fatal crash of a Mil Mi-17 on 8 December in which 13 passengers and crew died, including the nation’s Chief of the Defence Staff. General Bipin Rawat was among those killed when the transport helicopter crashed near Coonoor in...
The Independent

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Security forces fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters in Sudan s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25.The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Hamdok was reinstated last month amid...
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban disputes reports of former Afghan security forces being killed

Despite their declaration of amnesty, the Taliban have rejected claims that they had executed former police and intelligence employees in Afghanistan since taking control in August. According to a report released last week by Human Rights Watch, former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) — military personnel, police,...
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
AFP

Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port: monitor

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said. The Israeli raid "directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Syrian state media reported the strike on the container yard at Latakia port without specifying what was targeted. The Observatory, a UK-based organisation with a wide network of sources on the ground across Syria, said the raid triggered a series of explosions.
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
