ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New COVID restrictions take effect for international travelers

By Sophia Hernandez
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDPgl_0dF1wb5Q00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New restrictions for international travel will take effect Monday, requiring travelers to take a COVID-19 test 24 hours prior to takeoff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed travelers flying to the U.S., regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test one day before they board their flight.

The CDC also requires airlines to submit information about incoming travelers entering the U.S from southern Africa amid fears of the omicron COVID-19 variant spreading.

Many travelers at the San Diego International Airport on Sunday said the changes are an unexpected headache, yet they understood the change.

Travelers told ABC 10News that the hardship is the financial burden needed to make the turnaround while hoping that the COVID test comes back negative.

“We were actually kind of excited because they have lowered the requirements in order to get into the UK," shared Alanna Light.

Light left San Diego to London on Nov. 30. That was the same day that President Biden announced that COVID-19 tests would be required for international travelers, 24 hours before departure.

“We didn’t expect it," explains Light. "We had already ordered another one which we had to cancel, which I actually need to return it.”

Light needed to wait a full day for her results which forced her to cancel two planned tours.

“The budget was shot between all these changes and stuff but I understand it," said Light. "It’s really really important and people are afraid. But it’s just been a headache.”

Light said the most stressful part was the airports.

“I was panicked because everyone had to show their immunization records and they would not let you check in online," explained Light. "You had to do it at the counter. And [the line] it was literally out the door.”

Sunday at San Diego International Airport, Bryan Rigby and his wife were returning to Liverpool. They were not affected by the changes, but Rigby knows that many others will be.

“It would be nice to standardize the rules of travel and not change every five minutes," states Rigby. "Just have a standard set that would stay in place for a prolonged period, but again we knew there could be changes so we expected that.”

Light plans to return on Dec. 8, and orders a new test kit for Dec. 7. Light hopes that it is negative, so she can come back home.

“It would be terrible, I would have to come up with the money for what 10 days of hotel room, more testing," Light said.

"I’m using a mask, I have my booster shot I am really really hoping I am not positive after this next test because that would be a really bad thing if I am stuck here," she added.

Light said the most important thing for potential travelers to do is to be flexible and to make sure you have extra spending money in case you have to quarantine abroad for longer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Abc 10news
CBS Baltimore

TSA Expecting December Holiday Travel To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration expects passenger traffic in American airports to approach pre-pandemic levels during the holiday season. Agents screened 21 million passengers during a 10-day period around the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching, TSA is advising passengers to arrive two hours early for domestic or three early hours for international flights, and to avoid airport rush hours if possible — they’re normally between 5-7 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand.” The agency also advises travelers to study the guidelines of what’s permitted in checked luggage and carry-on bags. A face mask requirement is still in place in U.S. airports and is extended through March 18, 2022, the agency said.
TRAVEL
WCNC

New COVID-19 rules for international air travel start today. Here's what you need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your holiday plans include traveling overseas, you'll want to make sure you can get back in the country. Starting Monday, Dec. 6, all international travelers, including Americans, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure. While there are no testing or vaccine requirements for those flying domestically, the White House says it's not completely ruled out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CNET

Flying internationally? Get ready for hundreds of extra dollars, hours of stress

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now is probably not the best time to travel. The omicron variant is sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions are cropping up in an effort to slow the emerging COVID strain's spread (they start Monday, Dec. 6 in the US). Yet total travel is up more than twice versus 2020, according to TSA records, and my Facebook feed is filled with friends getting away from it all.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
KGUN 9

You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘It was chaotic’: Travellers left behind in St Lucia as new testing rules take effect

The first airline passengers due to arrive in the UK after tougher testing rules took effect were aboard British Airways flight 2158 from St Lucia to London Gatwick.The Boeing 777 was scheduled to touch down at the Sussex airport at 4.40am – just 40 minutes after the requirement for a pre-departure test was reinstated because of concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.But following “chaotic” scenes at the Caribbean island’s airport, the flight left 85 minutes late and arrived over an hour behind schedule.The first passenger off the plane was Lysa Hardy, a marketing director from Hertfordshire.“Obviously we found...
WORLD
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy