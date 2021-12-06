ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Navigating the Online Job Search

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 4 days ago

As individuals and companies adapt to new technology, so does the...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
maketecheasier.com

12 of the Best Job Search Sites for Remote Work

If the pandemic taught us anything about the workforce, it’s that working remotely is not the horrible scenario most employers fear. While COVID-19 forced many companies to quickly change their tune on remote work, the reality is that momentum was already starting to swing in that direction, and there is no shortage of companies looking for new team members. The only question is how do you locate these coveted work-from-home roles. Keep reading to find some of the best job search sites for remote work.
JOBS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 Personal Branding Tips to Help Your Job Search

Finding a job during harsh economic times is a daunting task — when companies are looking to cut costs by laying off workers and when millions are suddenly searching for ways to put themselves in contention for employment. One way of standing out in this sea of applicants is through personal branding, which has become of increasing importance over the last twenty years, and is uniquely vital in the digital age.
CELEBRITIES
Searchengineland.com

November 29: The latest jobs in search marketing

PPC Strategist @ Portent (U.S. remote) Support the PPC Team Lead and other PPC team practitioners to help execute for clients on Google Ads, Bing Ads, and other major paid advertising platforms. Monitor and optimize client accounts, seeking out growth opportunities, assessing performance, and partnering with other Strategists and Senior...
JOBS
uga.edu

January 2022: Job Search Week

With a new year comes the chance to realize your career goals. Let us help you move your career forward in 2022. During Job Search Week (January 24-28), UGA’s Alumni Career Services will host webinars with top career coaches, human resource professionals and certified resume writers. These job search strategy experts will demonstrate how to masterfully execute each step of your job search.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fatherly

8 Job Search Strategies That Will Help You Get Noticed

The past two years have seen employers and company cultures make drastic changes regarding their expectations and the realities of everyday work life. In doing so, many have had to cut employees in large numbers, while others have struggled to retain employees who now see through the fact that there may be better options offering more flexibility, work/life balance, and benefits. With so many variables in play, now is an incredibly unique time to be in the job market. But what is the best job-search advice to follow right now?
JOBS
Ken

Searching for Your Next Best Job in 2022

Criteria you might want to check for on your next employer’s resumé. Yesterday’s Typical Employer question: Can you tell me why there’s an empty space in your employment history?
Dice Insights

6 Techniques to Make Your Tech Job Search More Productive

Landing a new job can be exhilarating and financially rewarding. But actually searching for a job can quickly become tedious, labor-intensive and time-consuming. Fortunately, there are tools and techniques to make job hunting more productive. Here are some ways to identify, prioritize and automate activities that deliver the best return.
JOBS
theiet.org

Why should I carry on my job search in December?

Why do we stop job hunting in December? Most job seekers just assume that December is a bad time to look for a new job because of the holiday period and everything starting to slow down for the end of the year. However, it’s not that simple. As much as people would like to wind-down before Christmas there is still so much work to be done and this includes hiring new people ready for the January rush. December can be just as good a time as any to look for a new job and here are just a few of the reasons why.
JOBS
cortlandstandard.net

Cortland businesses struggle in search for job applicants

The holiday season can be expensive for many people, with an increase in travel, gatherings and gift-giving traditions. If you’re looking for a new job or some extra cash, you don’t need to look far — many Cortland County businesses are struggling to fill job openings. Brian Reynolds, general manager...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
martechseries.com

Search Engine Optimization for 2022 is Main Topic of Focus for Online Advantages

Online Advantages Offers a Number of Effective SEO Core Services Including Organic Search, On-Page SEO,Local SEO, Keyword Research and More. Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that search engine optimization (SEO) will be his company’s main focus for 2022. As...
INTERNET
enplugged.com

3 Easy Ways To Earn Money Online For Free

If you’re reading this right now, then I have a few guesses about you – you need to make money online, you need to do it fast, and you don’t have a lot of time. Or maybe you’re already earning money online and you just want to grow your online income. Whatever your reason is, I’ve got you. Because today I’ll be showing you three easy ways to earn money online for free.
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

Edtech firm Univo launches job placement drive for Amity Online students

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The first edition of the on-ground Univo Job Placement drive concluded successfully on 2 December 2, 2021, at Amity University, Noida campus. A series of on-ground placement drives are planned by the Edtech firm for its integrated partnerThis initiative will travel across the country and open new opportunities for online learners while building the careers of tomorrow.
RETAIL
The Independent

Are unemployed young Londoners facing racial discrimination during their job search?

When Gopal Singh applied for a job as a hotel receptionist last month, the interviewer asked him a question that put him on edge: “How do I know if I give you the job that you won’t go back to your home country within six months?” For Gopal, who had emigrated from India to the UK as a young child, this was a blatant case of racial discrimination. It was the 61st job he had applied for since being let go as a night porter at the start of the pandemic and it made him wonder what part racism had...
SOCIETY
alreporter.com

Online job ads in October up 52 percent from last year

Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division shows that as of October 2021, the yearly comparison of online job ads is 94,391, up 52 percent from October 2020. The monthly total of online job ads for October 2021 is up 3.9 percent with 30,144 new online ads.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sanmarcostx.gov

Free HVAC Classes

Must be eligible to work in the US, have a high school diploma or GED, and not higher than an associate degree from a US college. Taught by Austin Community College and sponsored by Community Action, Inc. To register for an orientation session, please contact Francesca Ramirez at framirez@communityaction.com. Space is limited!
AUSTIN, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

Cover Letters Made Easy

Market yourself and gain an edge in today's job market by learning how to write an effective cover letter. We will discuss components of a cover letter, go over proper formatting, and determine what content to include and what to omit. Registration required.
JOBS
WLOX

Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps

(Gray News) - An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday shut down many popular apps, sites and other internet services. The cloud computing service has millions of customers, according to its site. The website DownDetector.com, which tracks reports of outages, showed a spike for Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart apps, Disney+ and many others.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy