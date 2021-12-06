Early Literacy Playroom

It’s never too early to teach our kids how to mind their money! So, Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee Education & Young Leaders Subcommittee are presenting the Credit & Financial Webinar: Helping Youth Build Their Financial Portfolio. It’s for students and young adults between the ages of 14-25. They will cover various subjects like why good credit is important and 5 ways to improve your credit. Call Gwen at 704-336-1500 to reserve you and your child’s seat!
Tahlequah Public Schools recently received the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant from the U.S. Department of Education, and the money will be distributed at all of its sites over the next four years. The grant is worth over $3 million, and the purpose is to enhance literacy among TPS students.
ST. LOUIS – Not only is it important for children to read, it is important to *. themselves as they read. That is a key element to a new literacy lab for elementary school students in University City. Believe Project Promotes Literacy, Positive Self-Image for Young Readers. Fox 2’s Jasmine...
More than 17% of New Jersey adults, many of whom are parents, lack the basic literacy skills necessary to understand a teacher’s note, assist with homework or read a bedtime story. With that in mind, you can help fix this and offer hope to those individuals and their families by...
PULASKI, NY – When Holly Pacyon, a senior at Pulaski High School, chose to apply for the school’s coveted John Ben Snow Academic Achievement Scholarship they had no idea that the research she did would lead to a project that would have a long lasting impact on the Village of Pulaski community.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trip to the laundromat is now turning into a learning lesson for kids. With washers spinning, pages are turning at Family Pride Laundry in Springfield. "Kids come in here with their families," Amanda Brown said. "They have nothing to do. So, what better than to...
If we’re not in an education emergency, what constitutes one? And when will the state be flush again with billions of dollars of federal relief money and oil and gas proceeds to finally do something about our lagging public schools?. Research shows extra classroom time — especially with the same...
Authors for Literacy plans a charity book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. A record 22 local authors will autograph their books. The books range from $10 to $20. They make memorable and unique Christmas gifts. The event raises money for Turning Pages, a Columbia-based nonprofit that...
KYLE — Keeping Communities Connected (KCC) is partnering with Austin Community College (ACC) and Concordia to host Financial Literacy Night at the ACC Hays Campus in Kyle. Seniors and/or parents are invited to attend the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Seniors who RSVP will...
BENTON HARBOR — The Algonquin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the DAR Literacy Champion Award to Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan for its dedication to the children of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. In addition to supporting children through child abuse...
Lower health literacy among people with cancer was associated with poorer experiences with care and worse a worse quality of life, according to result from a systematic review published in PLOS ONE. In order to make informed decisions about their care, people diagnosed with cancer require clarity about their prognosis...
PULASKI - A Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) senior is advocating for improved literacy throughout Oswego County for their senior project as part of the community service requirement for the John Ben Snow Academic Achievement Scholarship. Holly Pacyon raised $300 from a book sale they held Saturday, Nov....
Appalachian Literacy Initiative is a local non-profit that is currently four years old which is established to increase literacy in low income Appalachia. They are currently working on putting books in children's hands which leads to better reading proficiency and success in school. The program ships books to different school...
WARSAW — The TCU Foundation recently awarded $2,000 to Plant the Seed, Read!, a program of Kosciusko Literacy Services. “Kosciusko Literacy Services is honored to receive the support of the TCU Foundation,” said KLS Executive Director Cynthia Cates. The grant will support the 2022 Plant the Seed, Read! Community Book...
The December 2021 issue of the Journal of the California Dental Association takes a unique look at how oral health organizations play a critical role at the intersection of health literacy and health equity. Articles give a multilevel perspective on organizational health literacy and explore the impact of language access protections on oral health care. An overview of a collaboration between UCLA and Sesame Street to improve children’s health is also presented.
Paris, Tenn.–The Storybook Trail has opened at the Eiffel Tower Park in Paris and it allows young and old to read a book, “An Oak Tree Grows” while they’re walking. The W.G. Rhea Library project is in collaboration with the Paris-Henry County Bicentennial Committee and the panels illustrate the story of a 200-year Oak tree, tracing its history and the changes that come with each new era of its existence. The book was chosen specifically to connect with the Bicentennial Committee’s planting of an Oak tree on the courthouse lawn during kickoff ceremonies in November.
In a nutshell, what we do at the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) is this: we help people find and use data. As the old saying goes, you don’t know what you don’t know. That’s why our objective is to change that, by alerting people to what they don’t know about how to understand and use data, and then helping them to do both. It’s easier than you might think.
Learning how to manage money is no small feat. Financial literacy is riddled with challenging concepts like budgets, interest rates, and compounding debt. Much of this is hard for anyone to grasp and is actually quite daunting. Along with the strain and uncertainty the pandemic has put on our economy, we face a tumultuous reality where the average debt in America plunges past $90,000 per person.
Must be eligible to work in the US, have a high school diploma or GED, and not higher than an associate degree from a US college. Taught by Austin Community College and sponsored by Community Action, Inc. To register for an orientation session, please contact Francesca Ramirez at framirez@communityaction.com. Space is limited!
Comments / 0