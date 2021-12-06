Early Literacy Playroom

In a nutshell, what we do at the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) is this: we help people find and use data. As the old saying goes, you don’t know what you don’t know. That’s why our objective is to change that, by alerting people to what they don’t know about how to understand and use data, and then helping them to do both. It’s easier than you might think.

