City Council Meeting

 4 days ago

Keep up with local government and make your voice heard by participating in our city...

shawneemissionpost.com

Shawnee will begin video livestreaming city council, planning commission meetings

In an effort to increase transparency with the public, the city of Shawnee will soon use video to livestream its city council and planning commission meetings. The Shawnee City Council on Nov. 22 unanimously agreed to hire SKC, a Shawnee-based audiovisual consultant, for $4,814 to install a camera that will show the entire council chambers in Shawnee City Hall.
SHAWNEE, KS
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen’s city council meets with consulting firm to discuss redistricting

The Killeen City Council tentatively approved a new election district map based on 2020 census data Wednesday night. Since July of this year, the Killeen City Council has been working with the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP regarding issues with redistricting. Redistricting refers to the process of dividing...
KILLEEN, TX
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Meet Enihs Medrano, Lafayette’s youngest-ever City Council member

Though most University of Colorado Boulder juniors spend their Tuesday nights in the library or at T/Aco happy hour, Enihs Medrano will spend every other Tuesday for the next two years in City Council meetings for the city of Lafayette. Medrano is the youngest councilmember ever to serve Lafayette, which...
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Lays Out Vision For Baltimore With Action Plan For Public Safety, Development

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year into his first term, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released an action plan he said will increase public safety, provide more opportunities for young Baltimoreans and build city neighborhoods with an eye toward equity. “To put our city on a new path, my administration will need to operate with greater urgency, transparency, accountability, and commitment to equity than ever before,” Scott wrote in the introduction to the document. “This Action Plan represents my continued and very personal commitment to work tirelessly every day on your behalf, in strong partnership and coordination across my administration.” Scott’s office also published...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBCMontana

Missoula committee approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund allocation rules

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an innovative approach to combating the city’s housing crisis. The fund will be used to create new housing options or preserve existing ones. How to use the fund is a question Missoula’s Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee has...
MISSOULA, MT
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Oakland City Council Votes To Increase Police Staffing

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Change is occurring in Oakland. Just last summer, the City Council voted to freeze police officer positions and divert resources to violence prevention programs. Last night, the city council voted to put money back into police resources. A rally to support more funding for Oakland Police Department was held just as a 7-hour council meeting started. The council voted to fund two more academies to add 60 more officers to help bring the department back to the 737 authorized positions. This agenda item came about to address the Oakland Police Department falling below the minimum number officers of 678 required...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS New York

City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Havre De Grace Files Lawsuit Against Harford Country Over Council Redistricting

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The City of Havre de Grace on Thursday filed a lawsuit alleging the Harford County Government violated the Maryland Open Meetings Act when it created a new map for the county council districts. The suit claims the Harford County Council met in secret two or more times in October to discuss redistricting proposals. The council on Dec. 7 approved of the new map by a vote of 6-1. The council’s only Democrat, Andre V. Johnson, who represents District A covering Edgewood and other southern areas of the county, was the only “no” vote. “I am deeply troubled...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Times Leader

Susek starting as Luzerne County’s new election director Monday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Armed with 15 years of elections administration experience, Laflin resident Michael Susek will start work Monday as Luzerne County’s new election director. The 43-year-old said his initial priorities will include completion of standard operating procedures, which had been identified as...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Churchill Borough Council Sets Date To Vote On Proposed Amazon Development Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A date has been set for council members in Churchill Borough to decide the fate of a proposed Amazon distribution site. The worries over a new Amazon facility in Churchill could soon be coming to an end. After more than a dozen hearings on the matter, council members decided that on December 21, there will be a vote on the proposal. The proposal would turn the former Westinghouse site into an Amazon warehouse that would be used a distribution center. The facility would be more than 3 million square feet and would be open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The plan has faced a lot of opposition from the Churchill community.
