How the spending spree will end

Republican state Rep. Chris Bos is urging taxpaying voters to take a stand against what he views as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reckless spending spree. “The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) recently painted a rosy picture of Illinois’ fiscal health but neglected to mention that the administration used $4.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for pet projects instead of paying down the deficit on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which inches closer to $5 billion every day,” Bos posted on Facebook. “That means the interest on the trust fund deficit, owed to the federal government, is growing at $300,000 a day and will have to be paid back from the state’s general revenue fund (i.e. your state tax dollars).”
