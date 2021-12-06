ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WWE 'NXT WarGames' Places Spotlight on Future Stars

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ftvS_0dF1wARv00

Bron Breakker led Team 2.0 to victory against Team Black and Gold while Cora Jade effectively introduced herself to the wrestling world.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From open to close, NXT’s WarGames was a show built entirely around the future.

This was NXT’s first Sunday night special since airing its traditional TakeOver event in August. It followed the NXT 2.0 blueprint of taking steps to develop its next collection of stars, particularly with Bron Breakker and Cora Jade.

Breakker led Team 2.0 to victory against Team Black and Gold in the men’s WarGames match, while the entire women’s WarGames match was built around Jade.

Breakker teamed with Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo against NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight, and won the match by pinning Ciampa. With the contracts of NXT hallmarks Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly soon expiring, this WarGames could also serve as a changing of the guard for the brand.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wrestling in his signature Steiner singlet, Breakker is Bronson Rechsteiner, son of pro wrestling great Rick Steiner and nephew of the iconic Scott Steiner. Since his arrival in September, the 24-year-old has been positioned as the future of NXT—and he lived up to the billing at WarGames . The finishing sequence of the main event, which took place 38 minutes into the affair, saw Breakker put Ciampa through a table, then hoisted up the reigning champ in a gorilla press powerslam for an emphatic victory.

“It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Breakker. “ WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it.

“I want to be the best in the world, as I’m sure others do, as well. This is a very competitive sport, but I’m up for the challenge. Tonight was just the beginning.”

Breakker always intended to perform on Sundays. The original goal was pro football, and he signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020 with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. Yet it appears that he has found his calling, just like his father and uncle, in pro wrestling.

“The path that my family has paved for me is something I have always wanted to do,” said Breakker, who has now competed in the same WarGames match as his father (1991) and uncle (’91, 2000). “I’m very blessed and privileged to be in a spot where I can look to my family for advice. They always give me great advice and pointers of where I can improve.”

The men’s WarGames match also represented an opportunity for Breakker and his teammates, especially the sensational Hayes, a chance to work with Gargano. And if this was Gargano’s farewell to NXT, it added an extra level of importance for those wrestling with him.

“To be in a WarGames with Johnny Gargano, that means the world to me,” said Breakker. “Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails. He’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano.”

In traditional TakeOver form, there were a total of five matches on the WarGames card. The opener saw Jade emerge victorious with her team of Io Shirai, Raquel González, and Kay Lee Ray in a WarGames match against Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai. Results also included Cameron Grimes defeating Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match, Roderick Strong successfully defending the Cruiserweight title against Joe Gacy, and tag champs Imperium outlasting the team of O’Reilly and Von Wagner, who will now square off against each other this Tuesday in a cage match on NXT 2.0 .

Jade effectively introduced herself to the wrestling world in her WarGames match. The 20-year-old delivered the moment of the match when she came off the top of the cage for a senton bomb, which she hit on Jacy Jayne.

In an exceptionally realistic manner, Jade sold the physical toll that the move took on her, and the rest of the match was built around her injured left shoulder. Following the match, Jade broke into tears as she was hit with the realization that she has finally arrived to a place of prominence in the industry, one that for over a decade had only existed in her dreams.

“I started crying and it was such raw emotion,” said Jade, who is 20-year-old Elayna Black. “I fell in love with this when I was eight. It’s what I’ve wanted and worked for over the past 12 years. To go into the back after the match, after a WarGames match, and have people like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg shake my hand, it’s the craziest, most amazing thing.”

The story of the match was Jade fighting through an onslaught of adversity. Clearly, the goal was to make Jade a star in the WarGames cage, and she did exactly that in a performance that showed grit, skill, and heart. She closed out the 31-minute match with the winning pin fall on Jayne.

“I wrestled on the indies before this, but there is nothing that can ever compare to tonight,” said Jade, who made her debut three years ago in December of 2018. “And I’ll always remember standing up on top of that cage. It’s pretty high and scary. But when opportunity arises, you go get it.”

Jade wants her WarGames moment to serve as the opening act of a brilliant run in NXT, one that is only getting started.

“The ‘Generation of Jade’ is here in NXT 2.0,” said Jade. “It’s a new generation, a new time, and that dive off the cage symbolized that.”

More Wrestling Coverage:
Paul Heyman Is ‘Beyond Impressed’ With Big E
Cody Rhodes Got Sent Through a Flaming Table on ‘AEW Dynamite’
World Title Aside, Cody Rhodes Still Has Plenty to Accomplish in AEW
The IInspiration Find Success in Impact After ‘Very Scary’ Release From WWE

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .

Comments / 1

Related
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames go-home show

The final build to WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. Tonight's show will feature two ladder matches to determine which teams will get the entrance order advantage in Sunday's WarGames bouts. Kay Lee Ray will face Dakota Kai in the women's advantage ladder match, while a fan vote will determine the two participants for the men's advantage ladder match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames Results: Team New School vs. Team Old School

Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) in a WarGames match was booked at this year’s WWE NXT WarGames event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Gargano and Hayes...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Scott Steiner
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Raquel González
Person
Johnny Gargano
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Go-Home Build For WarGames, New #1 Contenders, Cameron Grimes, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT 'WarGames': Two eras of NXT go to battle, Cora Jade wins big

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The past and future of WWE's developmental brand collided in the main event of NXT's latest pay-per-view offering, WarGames. Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight represented the old guard of NXT as Team Black & Gold on Sunday. They took on the likes of North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D'Angelo and Bron Breakker of Team 2.0, representing the future stars of the brand.
WWE
FanSided

NXT WarGames Preview and Predictions

The NXT superstars are set to settle their disputes in an all-time favorite, WarGames. This year’s theme seems to put the NXT originals versus the new generation of talent. The card features its traditional five-match outline with two WarGames bouts. Will Sunday be an official passing of the torch?. It...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses WWE NXT Future, Attacked By NXT Superstar

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wargames#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Nxt Wargames#Team 2 0#Team Black And Gold
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT WarGames?, Johnny Gargano Cuts Promo Thanking The Fans

Following Sunday night’s “WarGames” pay-per-view event, Johnny Gargano cut a promo and said he’ll address his future on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Sam Roberts posted a video of Gargano’s post-show promo, where he said the following,. “I want to say thank you. There wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames: Johnny Gargano Shows Off Ultimate Gear Fusion, Brings Back "Rebel Heart" Theme

Johnny Gargano showed off an ultimate new gear fusion and brought back his original "Rebel Heart" theme music for NXT WarGames! As reports continued to swirl about Johnny Gargano ending his contract with WWE after the events of WarGames, fans had been getting themselves ready for what could be the end. Making matters even more emotional was Gargano himself teasing that it might be his first and last WarGames match as part of the WWE NXT roster, and upon his entrance to the match, Gargano took one final victory lap as he embraced what will likely be his final outing with NXT.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Serious Health Troubles Caused By Alcohol Abuse

It could be worse. One of the more surprising wrestling stories of the year was the announcement that AEW’s Jon Moxley would be entering rehab for alcohol issues. The story came out of nowhere but was a good example of someone realizing that they had a problem and getting the help that they needed. It’s not the easiest story to hear, and now we are hearing something similar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Reveals Move Montez Ford Wants Her To Do To Him In A WWE Ring

On the latest episode of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Show, Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford joined the show to talk about whether or not they’d like to have matches with each other on-screen. Belair said she doesn’t want anything to come between their marriage, and given what WWE has done with other married couples (like Rusev and Lana), she wants her marriage to be broadcasted in a positive light.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins’ Attacker’s Girlfriend Was Arrested For Writing Bad Checks For Catfishing Impostor

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems there is more to the Seth Rollins story than initially thought. It turns out that Rollins’ attacker was still upset over getting catfished years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On How Much Money Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Make In WWE

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a recent interview where Bryan Danielson said WWE talent should be able to give ninety days notice to WWE if they want was discussed. According to Dave Meltzer, many wrestlers in WWE are severely underpaid given how much the company makes. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar And Wife Welcome Their Third Child

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife, Uzma, welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali shared a picture of the baby girl, explaining why she has been named “Dua” which means blessing in Arabic. He tweeted:. we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. The likes...
WWE
sportsaldente.com

What Is Brock Lesnar’s Age? How Old Is ‘The Beast’?

How Old is Brock Lesnar? Who is Brock Lesnar Dating? Is he dating? These are a few of the questions that are asked when we hear about ‘The Beast’. Brock Lesnar has been with the World Wrestling Entertainment for almost two decades. He still now remains one of the most dominated wrestlers of all time, and opponent wrestlers are often afraid of him. In his first stint with WWE, he was known as ‘The Pain’. Whenever he used to enter the ring, the commentators used to say, “Here Comes The Pain”. Brock Lesnar had a fine career and won several accolades with and outside of WWE.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Did It (Crazy Video)

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, 24-year Elisah Spencer has been arrested for attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s episode of RAW. The charges against him include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event). Spencer has since taken to social media to explain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy