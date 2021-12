A contemporary Rip Van Winkle, awake after 20-some years and walking around downtown Aurora, might not, at first glance, notice any changes. Most of the buildings look the way they did in 1999. The inn looks the same (but did it show one flag*, or two?), as does the market next to it. The post office is the same and although the Fargo looks spiffed up, the opera house has not changed.

AURORA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO