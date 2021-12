A massive fire tore through an overcrowded prison in Burundi before dawn on Tuesday, killing dozens of inmates and seriously injuring many more, the country's vice president said. Many prisoners were still asleep when the blaze took hold in a penitentiary in Burundi's political capital Gitega, witnesses said/ Some survived only by clambering out -- completely naked -- to safety through the roof. Much of the facility was destroyed, with images showing piles of charred and smouldering rubble in burnt-out rooms as plumes of grey smoke rose into the sky.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO